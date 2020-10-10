“Journey of the Fan” Experience Takes Guests Through Safety Protocols Ahead of Weekend Races

Before gates open to race fans for back-to-back days of action-packed fun at America’s Home for Racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials welcomed a select group of avid fans to experience the new safety protocols that will be in place ahead of Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina and Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter joined the “Journey of the Fan” event, which spotlighted efforts in place to practice social distancing and common-sense protocols ranging from digital tickets to cashless purchases.

“Even if it’s just a few fans, the energy that those fans provide cheering for their favorite driver or their favorite team is a game-changer; the fact that we are able to have them here and bring them back safely is something our team is really excited about,” said Walter. “Today they got to see what to expect when they join us this weekend, from the check-in process with temperature checks and digital tickets to cashless concessions and socially distanced seating.

“We had the playbooks from our other tracks. We just adapted that for our track, given the state guidelines and the physical attributes of the track. The playbook works, so we feel really good about where we are.”

During the event, fans were taken through a simulated race day check-in, concession purchase and visit to the souvenir hauler before being shown to their socially-distanced seats.

“We’re excited to be back at the racetrack. I think the social distancing precautions have been great,” said James Lorello, a race fan from Charlotte who took part in Friday’s event. “All the signage and hand sanitizer, I feel really safe. I think just being out here and hearing the cars is what we’re most excited about.”

Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 will be the largest fan-attended sporting event in North Carolina since the pandemic began.

Tickets remain for Saturday's racing doubleheader, featuring the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina NASCAR Xfinity Series showdown and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GT Championship Series' Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix. Adult tickets are just $50; kids 13 and under get in free. There are no tickets remaining for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

In addition to getting in on the fun before the races go green, fans are encouraged to tune in to pre-race coverage of the Drive for the Cure 250 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Both races will be broadcast on NBC, the Performance Racing Network and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events, share their photos and join the conversation by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Fans can also keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

