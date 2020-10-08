Martinsville Speedway to Host Limited Fans for NASCAR Playoff Weekend on Oct. 30-Nov. 1

As NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway for three days of playoff racing action, the track will host limited fans for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Nov. 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 31, and NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoff race on Friday, Oct. 30.

“Martinsville Speedway is home to some of the most competitive and dramatic racing in NASCAR, so we look forward to welcoming fans back to be a part of the experience,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “The roar of the engines combined with the return of fans’ cheers will make the intense battle to set the field for the NASCAR Championship that much greater. After successfully hosting a June NASCAR Cup Series race, Martinsville will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience in the Commonwealth.”

A limited, reduced number of fans will be in attendance for each NASCAR Playoff race at Martinsville in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities. To ensure social distancing between groups, fans who have already purchased tickets to a race will be reseated in new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats, with new, lower ticket pricing applied.

All guests will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings and maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue. In addition, coolers will not be permitted, but clear bags up to 18”x18”x14” in size will be allowed.

Additional information on fan protocols and camping will be made available to fans in the near future.

Martinsville Speedway PR