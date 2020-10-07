Texas Lottery No Limits Live! To provide Oct. 25 NASCAR pre-race entertainment

The highly anticipated 2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway now goes nonstop Sunday, Oct. 25, with the addition of the Texas Lottery No Limits Live! Pre-Race Show leading up to the green flag for the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (2:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN, PRN, KFWR 95.5 The Ranch).

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 caps off a doubleheader of intense late playoffs-season action on the 1.5-mile tri-oval that begins with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (11 a.m. CT on FS1, MRN, KFWR 95.5 The Ranch).

Texas Lottery No Limits Live! Pre-Race Show co-hosts Monica Palumbo and Jose Castillo will present a one-hour program of full throttle fan entertainment from a news desk stage directly in front of the main grandstands and shown for all in attendance to see on Big Hoss TV as well as livestreamed at www.texasmotorspeedway.com . Vignettes will include interviews with 2020 NASCAR Cup Series title contender Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford), a hauler tour with 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series title contender Justin Allgaier (No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet) and a special live presentation with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet), making his final fulltime series start at No Limits, Texas.

“The Texas Lottery is proud to continue our work with Texas Motor Speedway by collaborating on this fantastic live pre-race show for spectators,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Since our partnership began in 2015, Texas Motor Speedway has proven to be an innovative and reliable partner that focuses on unique promotional opportunities, like No Limits Live, and we look forward to expanding our partnership in 2021 by providing fans with 50X Speedway Riches – the first Texas Motor Speedway scratch ticket game from the Texas Lottery.”

Texas Motor Speedway’s Big Hoss TV features 22,704.64-square feet of HD LED display and has the distinction of holding the Guinness World Record as the World’s Largest HDTV.

“Having race fans back at Texas Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500/SpeedyCash.com 400 doubleheader will be great to see so, working with a great partner in the Texas Lottery, we decided to provide them something special to keep their fantastic energy high between races,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “Big Hoss TV allows us to produce the Texas Lottery No Limits Live! Pre-Race Show for fans in the grandstands similar to what those watching at home can see on NBCSN and FS1.”

Tickets for the Oct. 25 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 doubleheader are available starting at $48 at http://bit.ly/Fall20EventPage . Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10. Further details can be found on the Texas Motor Speedway website.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN, PRN, KFWR 95.5 The Ranch), the fifth of seven races of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, will be run as a non-spectator event.

