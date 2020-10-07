Homestead Miami Speedway to host "Give back at the track" October 31

Calling all ghosts, goblins, and drivers! On Saturday, October 31, Homestead-Miami Speedway will be hosting another “Give Back at the Track.” Guests will have the opportunity to experience the 1.5-mile oval in their personal vehicle following behind the track’s official pace car, a Ford Mustang Shelby.

From 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., drivers can wear their best costume and experience first-hand Homestead-Miami Speedway’s monstrous banking – all for a good cause. Three different packages are available, and participants can purchase as many as they would like:

3 laps: $25

6 laps: $45

10 laps: $80

Both credit cards and cash will be accepted at the gate or online. Guests can purchase their laps package online by clicking the link http://preview. homesteadmiamispeedway.com/ 2020-Tickets/2020-GBATT.aspx

Proceeds from the event will benefit Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable outreach program, “Driving for a Cause,” a donor-advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation.

In addition, the following are guidelines that will be in place for the event:

· All vehicles must be street-legal

· A valid driver’s license must be presented to drive

· Drivers younger than 18 must be accompanied by, and drive with, an adult

· Everyone who enters the track will be subject to a COVID-19 screening process prior to entry

· Face coverings will be required for the screening process and ticket purchase, but not to drive

· Motorcycles are not permitted

· For the safety of everyone who comes through the gates, all participants must always remain in their vehicles



Local car clubs are invited to attend the event for a group rate. Car clubs will receive a set number of laps on the track. Please contact Jean-Claude Siku at (305) 230-5210 [email protected] com for more details.

In just over four months, Homestead-Miami Speedway will play host to the second weekend of the NASCAR Cup Series season with the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, Feb. 21. It marks the first time in history that NASCAR’s premier series has led off the year with the season-opening DAYTONA 500 before heading south in the Sunshine State to Homestead-Miami the following week. Tickets for the Dixie Vodka 400 can be purchased by calling 866-409-RACE (7223), or going to ww.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.

For more information on the Oct. 31, Give Back at the Track, or the Feb. 21 Dixie Vodka 400, please visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .

HMS PR