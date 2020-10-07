Trenor, Fitzgerald bring different racing backgrounds to Limited Sportsman division team

Mike Trenor and Troy Fitzgerald have distinctly different racing backgrounds and are hoping their blend of backgrounds will lead to their becoming a competitive two-car Limited Sportsman Division team.

The two Salem, Virginia residents recently tested their cars at South Boston Speedway, looking at the possibility of competing at “America’s Hometown Track” next season.

“It’s a nice facility, very nice,” Trenor said of South Boston Speedway.

“We want to get down here and get in as much practice time as we can. I need to knock the rust off, and Troy needs to learn the line and how to get around here a little bit. We’d love to come back here and race next year.”

Trenor, 62, started his short track racing career at Motor Mile Speedway, and competed there for seven seasons.

“I ran Late Model Trucks up there,” Trenor explained.

“When I first started, we had a real good field, but towards the end the trucks started going away and we had only six or eight in the class. Before that we had 16 or 18 trucks in the class.”

Trenor then got involved in road racing at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, South Carolina.

“We started doing the 24 Hours of Lemons, a 24-hour race at Kershaw, South Carolina,” he noted.

“It’s a real wide, safe track, with a lot of places where if you run off (of the course) you don’t hit guard rails and ditches.”

Fitzgerald, 47, also has a combination of racing experiences.

“I did some road racing with Mike,” Fitzgerald pointed out.

“I originally started dirt track racing and have done dirt track racing most of my career.”

Fitzgerald said he enjoyed his experience on an asphalt short track testing the Limited Sportsman car at South Boston Speedway.

“It’s kind of cool,” Fitzgerald said.

“The dirt’s like all-out all the time. This is go as fast as you can. The road course thing with an enduro (race) is you’ve got to pace yourself. I’m looking forward to getting back to something where you can go hard and fast. I know it’s going to be way faster than dirt. I’m kind of excited about that.”

Trenor said the test session was about getting some track time, shaking down the two cars and getting used to the .4-mile South Boston Speedway oval. He noted they did not pull out their stop watches during the day.

“I thought it was a successful day,” Fitzgerald said after the test session.

“We didn’t know much about these cars, so we ran a few laps and they stayed together. I know we didn’t go as hard as we need to, but we got a pretty decent pace, and everything felt good.”

Fitzgerald is excited about teaming up with Trenor in the Limited Sportsman Division.

“We feed off of each other,” Fitzgerald pointed out, “and Mike can teach me some things. I’m real excited to learn and get out there.”

