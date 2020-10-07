Richmond Raceway to Host Track Laps for Charity Presented by Virginia Credit Union on Saturday, Nov. 7

Richmond Raceway will host Track Laps for Charity presented by Virginia Credit Union on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Track Laps for Charity provide fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around America’s Premier Short Track for a donation of $20. All proceeds will benefit Richmond Raceway Cares and the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

“Track Laps for Charity is always a memorable experience for fans to drive their family and friends around Richmond Raceway’s iconic ¾-mile D-shaped oval for a good cause,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As fans take their laps around America’s Premier Short Track, they will know their donation will make an impact in our community. Thanks to our partner Virginia Credit Union for their support of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond and Richmond Raceway Cares.”

“Virginia Credit Union and its employees have been big supporters of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond over many years,” said Glenn Birch, director of public relations for Virginia Credit Union. “In this time of limited public interaction, we saw the Track Laps for Charity Event as a great way to invite the community to participate in a safe and fun activity while supporting a great cause. We knew race fans would jump at the chance to drive on the track.”

The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU combines award-winning research, education and clinical care with an uncanny understanding of what makes kids tick. From nurses to child life specialists to students and residents, the team at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU work together to give every child a chance to heal, recover and celebrate their superpowers.

As part of VCU Health, the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is committed to ensuring access to care for all children, training future pediatric caregivers and making new discoveries that improve the understanding and treatment of childhood diseases. To learn more about the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, visit chrichmond.org.

“We’re so pleased to partner with Virginia Credit Union and Richmond Raceway Cares in pursuit of our ultimate goal: the best possible chance at a healthy future for all kids,” said Lauren Moore, President & CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation. “As we work together to build a new state-of-the-art freestanding children’s hospital, we recognize that none of this would be possible without the support of our community.”

Track Laps for Charity presented by Virginia Credit Union will be held as Phoenix Raceway hosts the NASCAR Championship Weekend on Nov. 6-8. All three championship races will be televised nationally with the NASCAR Cup Series on NBC, NASCAR Xfinity Series on NBCSN, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

To participate in Track Laps for Charity presented by Virginia Credit Union, fans must sign up in advance by visiting richmondraceway.com/tracklaps.

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Driver and passengers must sign waivers in advance of Track Laps for Charity.

All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Richmond personnel in the Official Toyota Camry Pace Car.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

For the safety of fans and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants in Track Laps for Charity must remain inside their vehicles at all times.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Richmond will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

For more information on Richmond Track Laps, visit richmondraceway.com/tracklaps.

For more information about Richmond Raceway Cares at richmondraceway.com/ richmondracewaycares.

