Charlotte Motor Speedway Puts Fans First with Enhanced Safety Measures at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Weekend

As Charlotte Motor Speedway prepares to host NASCAR fans for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, officials have been hard at work refining race weekend procedures and protocols to ensure the best possible fan experience while following the recommended guidelines set forth by local, state and federal health officials.

“Hosting fans at world-class events and providing them with unforgettable experiences while they’re here with us is at the core of what we do,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We are thrilled to finally be able to host thousands of race fans this weekend for the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina and the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, and we take very seriously the opportunity to do so safely and responsibly.”

Fans will notice a few changes to the usual procedures on race day, but should be assured that these common-sense measures have been put in place for the health and safety of the attendees, drivers, teams and staff.

Among other new practices, fans can expect to see the following:

Ticketing

All ticketing, from purchase to scanning, will be conducted digitally to eliminate contact points

Seating is assigned at the time of purchase to ensure adequate social distancing

No will-call or in-person ticket pickup will be available (all ticketing will be conducted digitally)

Guest Services personnel will be available to help answer questions and provide guidance

Transportation

Golf cart shuttles will be reserved for guests with limited mobility

Free parking will be available in the VIP Green Lot across U.S. 29 from the speedway’s main entrance. Fans can enter at Entrance T off of Bruton Smith Boulevard.

Face Coverings

Guests are required to wear masks or other appropriate face coverings, which cover the nose and mouth, once they enter the property

Face coverings, which cover the nose and mouth, are required in common areas such as gate entries, restrooms, concessions, souvenir stands, elevators, concourses, suite-level hallways and in the grandstands

Masks may only be removed for the purpose of eating or drinking

Wellness

If a guest purchases a ticket and then becomes ill, a refund will be issued

All fans, speedway personnel and NASCAR team members will be temperature screened on event day. Speedway staff and NASCAR team personnel will wear masks at all times and gloves, as needed

Whether on grounds or off, CMS encourages all residents and guests to observe the practices of social distancing, frequent hand-washing, wearing a face covering in all public spaces and using hand sanitizer

Social Distancing

Guests are asked to socially distance at all times while on grounds (floor markings at concourse, concession and souvenir stands and directional traffic flow signage will be provided)

CMS’s Ticket Office will stagger seating throughout the stands to provide for a minimum of six feet of distance between groups and no more than six people per group

Suites will operate at a reduced capacity, in line with guidance from health officials

Cleanliness

Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the grounds

Prior to gates opening and throughout the event, CMS will follow enhanced cleaning procedures, especially in high-touch surface areas such as handrails and bathrooms

Concessions and Souvenirs

All purchases from food and souvenir stands will be electronic transactions (debit and credit cards only, no cash or checks)

Only clear, soft-sided bags measuring no more than 14 inches on the longest side will be allowed

No coolers or glass containers permitted

TICKETS:

Tickets are just $50 for the racing doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 10, featuring the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series’ MOTUL 100% Synthetic Grand Prix. Kids 13 and under get in free with a paying adult on Saturday. For details or to purchase, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267). There are no tickets still available for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 due to state restrictions on total attendance.

