Stroebel Strikes for Seventh Memorial Win, Takes Speed Tour Title

The Speed Tour Modifieds settled their 2020 season Saturday, October 3, as Meridian Speedway hosted Project Filter Twin 25 Night. Joining the Speed Tour Modifieds on the quarter-mile asphalt oval were the North West Tour Truck Series, Pit Stop USA NASCAR Modifieds, Project Filter Pro-4s, Mini Stocks, Domino’s Legends, and Junior Stingers.

Shelby Stroebel looked to add his name to the Allen Stroebel Memorial trophy for the seventh time as the Meridian, Idaho racer led the Speed Tour Modifieds into Project Filter Twin 25 Night. With a 24-point advantage in the point standings over Aubree Cristiani, veteran Meridian Speedway modified racer Stroebel faced little championship pressure as he rolled to the 65-lap race’s green flag in eighth position.

Front row starters Chris Fenton and Cristiani battled door-to-door through the first lap as behind them Kyle Latham pounded the wall in his Impact Motorz, Conrad and Bischoff machine after contact with teammate Dylan Caldwell.

“That was a pure racing deal,” Latham said after the race. “An inch one way or the other and the outcome is totally different.”

On the restart Fenton got the drop on Cristiani and piloted his Builders First Source, Gibson Diesel Performance modified to the lead. But the man on the move was Stroebel, who marched into third on the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard within the first five laps.

Cristiani saw her championship foe in the rearview mirror and turned up the wick on her Neil Alan Fine Jewelry, RMK Apparel machine. The Boise, Idaho racer held Stroebel at bay until the pair got into lapped traffic. No sooner had Stroebel completed the pass than Jerry Green spun in turn four and brought out the caution. The lineup reverted to the last completed lap which put Cristiani back ahead of Stroebel for the restart.

The setback didn’t slow Stroebel’s progress for long, as two laps after the restart Stroebel moved his Gibson Diesel Performance, Trinity Construction and Excavation machine to the lead. This dropped Fenton into the clutches of third place runner Jesse James Lawson.

But it all happened behind Stroebel, who sped across the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe for his seventh Allen Stroebel Memorial victory.

“We didn’t have a perfect car tonight,” Stroebel said. “But it was good enough to wheel it around for sure.”

Stroebel went on to say of the Allen Stroebel Memorial race, “I know my dad would be happy to have...anybody that has their heart in racing and races hard, he’d be happy to have them on [the Allen Stroebel Memorial trophy] as well.”

Once the Speed Tour Modified points were tallied Stroebel was officially named the inaugural Speed Tour Modified champion.

The Domino’s Legends also found a 2020 title winner on Project Filter Twin 25 Night. Entering Saturday night Emmett, Idaho’s Jerry Davis led son Johnethan Davis by a significant but not insurmountable 57 points.

Johnethan wasted no time and dashed to put his GCAT Towing, Interstate Battery racer up front early in the running. But Ellensburg, Washington’s Tanner Bennett was strong, and at the controls of his Ellensburg NAPA Auto Parts, T&T Electric entry, he took the battle to Johnethan throughout the race’s closing laps.

With two circuits remaining the lead duo came together out of turn four, and Johnethan spun down the front straightaway. This handed the victory to Bennett and the championship to his father Jerry.

As Brayden Sweatfield maneuvered his Fred Edges, Swedish Massage by Peggy machine to a main event victory in the Junior Stinger division’s final race, Michael Bess of Boise, Idaho collected the season championship in his Catapult 3, Minegar’s Auto Body racer.

The North West Tour Truck Series ran a pair of physical features. Once the dust settled on the first feature and the smoke cleared on the other, Twin Falls, Idaho’s John Newhouse stood in the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle. It was the fourth and fifth win for the veteran campaigner and his PFC Brakes, The Car Store truck this season.

The Pit Stop USA NASCAR Modifieds ran a pair of features Saturday night. After a chaotic first feature, Brendon Fries took home the night’s first feature flag in a shortened race. The second main event saw Fries pit his ICON Credit Union, Carbon Designs Vinyl modified up against Chuck Youngblood’s machine. Fries got the better of this battle and added to his division point lead entering the final two race nights of the 2020 season.

Travis Pavlacky took control of the Mini Stock main event early, then held off a desperate charge by his championship foe Don Trafford to cross the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe first. It was Pavlacky’s sixth victory behind the wheel of his FVC Construction, Price Painting pickup.

The Project Filter Pro-4s saw a familiar face atop the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard as Kenny Chandler took his Project Filter, Fairly Reliable Bob’s entry to a victory.