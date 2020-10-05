Sarale sweeps main events and championship in 2020 finale at Delta

Stockton’s Caden Sarale finished off an unprecedented back-to-back sweep of the Super 600 and Non-Wing championships at Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, winning both features on Saturday night on the way to the double titles. Tracy’s Brandon Riveira won his first Restricted championship while Rancho Murieta’s Lucas Mauldin finished a successful title defense in Jr. Sprints as well.



In Super 600 competition, Stockton’s Alex Panella zipped to a 9.126 second lap on the 1/7th mile oval before heat races were won by Jake Hagopian, Rickey Sanders, and Devon Courtnier.



Sarale started on the outside front row alongside Oregon’s Austin Torgerson for the 30-lap feature for $500 to win. Torgerson led the first three laps before Sarale took over control on lap four. Sarale led the rest of the feature ahead of 2020 John Hinck Championship winner Jade Avedisian of Clovis in second ahead of Cody Christensen, Sanders, and 13th starting Colton Hueslmann. Sarale’s fifth win of the year gives him a 92-point advantage at the conclusion of the $1000 to win championship over Nikko Panella of Stockton, Travis Labat of Livermore, Alex Panella, and Huelsmann.



In Non-Wing, Sarale claimed the fast-time over the 30-car turnout before winning his heat race. Tim Vaught and 2018 champion Tj Smith also grabbed victories while rookie JJ Loss won the B Main. Sarale started fourth in the feature after the inversion but immediately leapt into the lead on the opening lap. He never relinquished the top position throughout the race with Smith moving up to second by lap 11. Smith then was a victim of an incident in front of him, relegating him to the back of the field with ten laps remaining. Sarale led Austin Stone, Torgerson, Vaught, and Dan Mognaga as the top-five finishers. For the championship, Sarale won by 105 markers over Smith, Sage Bordenave of French Camp, Stone, and Ripon’s Brandon Carey.



Two-time Jr. Sprints champion Isabel Barnes won her second Restricted 25-lap feature of the year, worth $300. Colin Kirby of Pleasanthill led time trials before Jackson Kohler and Austin Wood on the heat races. Barnes started second but led the entire main event. Tracy’s Brandon Riveira finished second and earned the Restricted championship. Reilee Phillips, Mattix Salmon, and Kirby made up the top-five in the main event. Riveira won the title by 44 points over Salmon, Kirby, Barnes, and Philips.



Tracy’s Kyle Fernandez won his third Jr. Sprints main event while Lucas Mauldin won the war for his second consecutive Jr. Sprints championship at Delta Speedway. Mauldin finished the 20-lap main event in second place, giving him seven podium finishes in the ten-race championship. Mauldin, Fernandez, Brody Rubio, Hayden Stepps, and Kellan Harper were the top-five in the championship following an exciting and close battle for the youngest drivers at the speedway.



Delta Speedway’s championships are in the books but the largest event of the season remains. The 20th running of the Turkey Bowl beckons on October 23 and 24. Friday October 23 sees heat races and qualifying races, while Saturday’s action includes main events.



Jr. Sprints – 20 laps

1. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[1]; 2. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[4]; 3. 5-Kellan Harper[2]; 4. 25R-Brody Rubio[3]; 5. 96-Briggs Davis[6]; 6. 98-Hayden Stepps[5]; 7. 4K-Vito Cancilla[7]; 8. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[9]; 9. 686-Ryder Byrd[8]; 10. (DNS) 55-Jayden Carey



Non-Wing – 30 laps

1. 32-Caden Sarale[4]; 2. 29M-Austin Stone[5]; 3. 88-Austin Torgerson[6]; 4. 83V-Tim Vaught[7]; 5. 75-Dan Mognaga[12]; 6. 71W-Mike Wasina Jr[13]; 7. 85-Robbie Lewis[1]; 8. 2B-Travis Sullivan[17]; 9. 74-Adam Elbert[20]; 10. 2-Brody Petrie[14]; 11. 84B-Zacary Brooks[8]; 12. 14-Tyler Smith[2]; 13. 444-Brandon Alvarado[9]; 14. 44B-Steve Bettanini[22]; 15. 67-JJ Loss[16]; 16. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[10]; 17. 77-Sage Bordenave[3]; 18. 35W-Nate Wait[11]; 19. 52-Joe Silva[21]; 20. 61-Nick Vanatta[18]; 21. 686-Jared Byrd[19]; 22. 02-Ashton Torgerson[15]



Restricted – 25 laps

1. 30-Isabel Barnes[2]; 2. 05R-Brandon Riveira[4]; 3. 88-Reilee Phillips[8]; 4. 5-Mattix Salmon[5]; 5. 83K-Colin Kirby[9]; 6. 2A-Austin Wood[7]; 7. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[3]; 8. 76-Triton OBrien[1]; 9. 20-Otto Perreira[10]; 10. 09-AJ Neilson[11]; 11. 73J-Jackson Kohler[6]



Super 600 – 30 laps

1. 24-Caden Sarale[2]; 2. 14J-Jade Avedisian[3]; 3. 12X-Cody Christensen[4]; 4. 17-Rickey Sanders[8]; 5. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[13]; 6. 12-Alex Panella[6]; 7. 1-Travis Labat[14]; 8. 88-Austin Torgerson[1]; 9. 34-Devon Courtnier[9]; 10. 73-Nikko Panella[5]; 11. 02-Ashton Torgerson[10]; 12. 7W-Dennis Scherer[18]; 13. 14-Jake Hagopian[7]; 14. 13H-Brad Hannum[16]; 15. 11-Jessica McManus[19]; 16. 22M-Brett McColloch[17]; 17. 2-Hailey Wood[11]; 18. 96-Pete Piantanida[20]; 19. 19-Nate Matherly[15]; 20. 20-James Andrichuk[12]; 21. (DNS) 44X-Jeffery Pahule

Delta Speedway PR