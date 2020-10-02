Kingsport Speedway set to host Friday and Saturday races

It is double the fun at Kingsport Speedway with racing scheduled for both Friday and Saturday.

The NASCAR Weekly Racing Series takes center stage on Friday night with twin 35-lap features for the Late Model Stock class headlining the show.

Kres VanDyke has dominated the Late Model action on the 3/8-mile concrete oval this season, winning 11 straight races and 12 of 14 overall. Can Nik Williams, Wayne Hale, Chase Dixon or any of the other contenders outrun VanDyke’s red No. 15 Chevrolet over a 60-lap feature?

The racing has been much more competitive in the Pure 4 class with two 15-lap features bookending the night’s action. Other classes include the Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with qualifying scheduled for 7 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m.

The Southeast Super Trucks make a return trip to Kingsport on Saturday.

They and the Limited Late Model class are scheduled to run 75-lap features. Other classes in action include Legends, Bandoleros and the Carolina Vintage Series.

Qualifying starts at 4:45 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

For more information on Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.kingsportspeedway.com

Fresh content and updates can also be found on the tracks Facebook page (@KingsportSpeedway), Twitter (@KpSpeedway), Instagram (@KingsportSpeedway), Snapchat (@KptSpeedway), and YouTube (@KingsportSpeedway)

KPS PR