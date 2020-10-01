Kansas Speedway Gander Truck Series Playoff Race Named the Clean Harbors 200

The first race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs will be named after Clean Harbors – the company that helped NASCAR in its return to racing starting in mid-May. The Clean Harbors 200, which will air on FOX, is set for Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. CDT and will be the second of four races over three days at Kansas Speedway.

Clean Harbors is North America’s leading COVID-19 decontamination company – with more than 8,500 responses since March. Clean Harbors helped NASCAR return to racing in May and safely bring back fans the following month. Since Darlington, Clean Harbors crews local to each track have been deep cleaning at every stop on the NASCAR schedule.

“The contributions that Clean Harbors has made in our sport’s return to racing has been simply amazing,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “For every venue at which we race, our primary goal is to provide the safest possible environment for all of our guests, including the competitors, race teams and fans. Through their meticulous processes for cleaning and decontamination, Clean Harbors has ensured that everyone who comes to the track has a great experience. We are proud to have them as a partner in our sport and for the Kansas Speedway fall NASCAR weekend.”

Clean Harbors crews are present at each track every week before, during and after the race to disinfect all high touch point areas, decontaminate trailers, suites and the garages, and dispose of any potentially infectious waste. The work is an extension of the decades-long partnership with Clean Harbors’ subsidiary, Safety-Kleen. As the official environmental services supplier of NASCAR, Safety-Kleen collects all used oil, lubricants and waste liquid at all tracks.

Founded in 1980 with hundreds of locations across the country, Clean Harbors is the North American industry leader in environmental and industrial services. The company has previously responded to swine flu and avian flu, including the H1N1 outbreak, as well as decontamination efforts around Ground Zero following 9/11. Since the outbreak, and in addition to NASCAR corporate, track and team facilities, Clean Harbors has deep cleaned sports arenas, mass transit, schools, government buildings, warehouses, retail businesses and a variety of other facilities.

“At our core, we are an emergency response company – our teams have frequently been there in times of national need,” said Chuck Geer, Clean Harbors’ senior vice president of field services and head of decontamination efforts. “We understand how important sports are in helping us all get through this pandemic and to our culture as a whole. NASCAR took the lead in becoming the first major sport to come back and we’re proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them as they continue to take every possible precaution in ensuring the safety of all fans, competitors, personnel and media. We’re excited to play our small part in the 2020 Truck Series Playoffs.”

Kansas Speedway PR