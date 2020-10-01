2021 NASCAR Cup Series race date at Nashville Superspeedway set for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its Nashville Superspeedway debut in 2021 on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, NASCAR and track officials announced today as part of the full 2021 Cup Series schedule release. The race from Nashville Superspeedway will also kick off NBC’s coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Individual tickets, select packages and camping spots can be purchased and reserved starting in November.

Fans are encouraged to visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com to share their contact info to become eligible for an exclusive ticket purchasing pre-sale before seats go on sale to the general public.

In 2021, NASCAR returns to Middle Tennessee and Nashville Superspeedway for the first time since 2011. Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be announced later this year.

“We look forward to welcoming America’s best drivers and Middle Tennessee race fans back to Nashville Superspeedway in June,” said track president Erik Moses. “I can’t think of a better date for families to enjoy all the excitement and pageantry of the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway than Father’s Day.”

Dover International Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway’s sister track also owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc., will host a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

