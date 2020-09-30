Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500 & YellaWood 500 Return to Traditional Weekends Next Year as NASCAR Announces 2021 Cup Series Schedule

NASCAR today announced the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule that includes Talladega Superspeedway’s two traditional weekends - the GEICO 500 in April and the YellaWood 500 in October.

The 52nd edition of the Talladega springtime classic, GEICO 500, is set for Sunday, April 25, and will be the premier series’ 10th points race of the year. While this year’s YellaWood 500 is just five days away, the 53rd YellaWood 500 will take place on Sunday, October 3, 2021, and will again be the second race in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

“We are thrilled to have both our GEICO 500 and YellaWood 500 back next year in their customary spots on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton.” We have fans that come back year after year for race-family reunions and to celebrate both of our NASCAR weekends, and we can’t wait to have them back again in 2021. Plus, we look forward to new fans being here and enjoying the greatest entertainment one can imagine, beginning their own race traditions and taking home lifetime memories.”

Scheduled to return in 2021 is the Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted last fall to rave reviews. The Talladega Garage Experience gives fans the chance to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before, including being able to be up-close to the NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage car bays. In addition, there’s the unique 35,000 square foot “Big Bill’s” covered Open Air Social Club, complete with ample seating, a bar and a 41-foot diagonal video screen, the opportunity to be a part of Gatorade Victory Lane, and lots more.

Fans wishing to attend the Cup Series races at ’DEGA in 2021 can take advantage of an early access pre-sale. Tickets for the general public start today at $65 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Account holders from 2020 can take advantage of even lower pricing when renewing their tickets & camping. For information on the 2021 GEICO 500 and YellaWood 500, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA (1-877-462-3342).

The full ’21 schedule can be found here or at nascar.com. Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 2021 seasons will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series races will be also announced at a later date.

Ryan Blaney is the defending champion of both the YellaWood 500 and GEICO 500, winning both by just seven one thousandths of a second. He will go for his third straight Talladega Cup Series victory in this weekend’s YellaWood 500, which would vault him into elite company. Buddy Baker pulled the rabbit out of the hat by winning three consecutive triumphs in 1975-76, and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who actually captured four in—a-row from 2001-03. While we have already reached capacity for grandstand and tower seating for this Sunday’s race, a very limited number of camping spaces remain available for purchase in the track’s famous infield for guests with self-contained RVs. Those interested in camping possibilities for the weekend are encouraged to act quickly by calling 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

The full schedule for the upcoming weekend includes:

Sat, Oct. 3 – Chevy Silverado 250 at TALLADEGA NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at 12:00 p.m. CDT (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 94 laps

Sat, Oct. 3 – Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3:30 p.m. CDT (NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 113 laps

Sun, Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series at 1:00 p.m. CDT (NBC, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 188 laps

Fans can keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and by downloading the track’s mobile app.

TSS PR