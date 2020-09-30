Pocono Raceway Announces 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Doubleheader Dates

Following NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule today, Pocono Raceway will be the only track to host two NASCAR Cup Series races on back-to-back days. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series events will take place at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. Tickets and camping options for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader at Pocono Raceway are on sale now. Kids, ages 12 and under, can attend all NASCAR races at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ for free next summer.

Select tickets and camping spots are also now available for purchase to the public. For pricing and availability, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/tickets or call 1-800-RACEWAY (1-800-722-3929.) Ticket account holders who had purchased 2020 NASCAR tickets, directly through Pocono Raceway, are eligible for the annual renewal savings of up to 20% on their 2021 tickets and camping spots. NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway will remain free of charge in 2021 for kids ages 12 and under. Additionally, parking will remain free for all 2021 NASCAR events.

Pocono Raceway offers flexible payment options, based on a renewal or new ticket purchase. A ticket account holder who is eligible to renew 2021 tickets can take advantage of the ‘4-Payment Plan’ option – 25% of the payment is due at the time of the initial renewal purchase and the remaining payments would be split evenly among three months, automatically withdrawn starting in February 2021. New customers who are purchasing 2021 NASCAR Cup Series event tickets at Pocono can select the 50/50 Payment option – 50% of the payment for tickets is due at the initial purchase and the remaining balance would be automatically withdrawn in June 2021. Both payment options can be selected prior to completing an order, regardless of a renewal or new ticket purchase.

Kids, ages 12 and under, will receive free admission to 100 and 200 levels of the Grandstand, as well as Fan Fair, for all Saturday and Sunday NASCAR Cup Series events in 2021. Children will also continue to be admitted free in all camping locations. Kids must have a reserved ticket for Grandstand access on Saturday and Sunday. This can be selected, free of charge, during the ticket purchase process. Additionally, each ticket holder can bring up to four kids to any of the NASCAR Series events at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ for free. For more information about Pocono Raceway’s Kids Free initiative, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/kidsfree.

Pocono Raceway also offers cost-savings ticket delivery options. Interested ticket customers can select either a mobile or print-at-home option upon checkout for select 2021 NASCAR event tickets. The mobile and print-at-home ticket delivery options allow for zero-contact between fans, the ticket office and security staff. Tickets will be delivered via phone/email and can be scanned quickly at the entry gates.

Tickets for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series events, on June 26 and 27, include Pocono Raceway’s Worry-Free Weather Guarantee. This ticket guarantee is complimentary for 2021 Pocono Raceway ticket purchasers. If a NASCAR Cup Series race is postponed due to weather and the ticket purchaser is unable to attend the rescheduled date, the track will cut a check to the ticket account holder for the face value they paid for their ticket. For more details about the Worry-Free Weather Guarantee, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/guarantee.

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder for gate admission and at all times while on Pocono Raceway property. Certain terms, conditions and fees may apply for ticket purchases. Pocono Raceway reserves the right to determine changes in seat/camping locations or to make changes to seating/camping assignments.

Pocono Raceway PR