Atlanta gets second NASCAR weekend in 2021

For the first time in a decade Atlanta Motor Speedway will have two NASCAR weekends in 2021.

The NASCAR Cup Series will make a second trip to Georgia for the first July race held at AMS in 47 years: the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 11, 2021. The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will continue to headline the spring weekend of NASCAR racing in Atlanta on Sunday, March 21.

“We’re beyond excited to deliver what our fans have been yearning for: a second weekend of NASCAR action in Atlanta once again,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Folds of Honor and QuikTrip continue to be phenomenal partners for our spring weekend of racing and we’re thrilled to have Quaker State and Walmart on board this summer as we put together two weekends of entertainment and excitement for race fans.”

Atlanta Motor Speedway plans to host fans in its grandstands and camping areas in a socially distanced, limited capacity for each of its NASCAR Cup Series races. Seating and camping location availability are being determined based on health and safety guidelines.

Due to the planned limited capacity, fans who would like to attend the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 are encouraged to contact the AMS ticket office as soon as possible.

“The only thing I look forward to more than NASCAR’s best thundering down the frontstretch is seeing fans in the stands, on their feet, cheering on their favorite driver,” said Hutchison. “We’re committed to doing everything in our power to allow fans to attend our race and, following the examples set by our sister speedways in other parts of the country, our staff is working diligently to make it happen in a safe and responsible way.”

AMS sister tracks Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway have each successfully hosted fans for NASCAR events during the coronavirus pandemic using protocols developed by Speedway Motorsports in collaboration with NASCAR. These proven procedures will underpin Atlanta Motor Speedway’s plan to host fans during the 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Atlanta Motor Speedway will evaluate potential capacity on an ongoing basis and make any necessary adjustments for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart in July.

Over the next six months AMS will be consulting regularly with public health experts to ensure its race day plan is up to date with the latest safety guidelines. The Speedway will concurrently provide regular updates on its website - AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com - and its social platforms to allow fans to stay informed and make plans with confidence.

“Our goal is to host as many fans as possible, as safely as we can, to enjoy the excitement of NASCAR in Atlanta,” said Hutchison. “It’s going to be one heck of a show when the likes of Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch battle on these challenging high banks.”

Seating and camping accommodations will be made on a first-come, first-served basis starting with fans who originally had tickets for the 2020 NASCAR race followed by fans who make a deposit. Fans looking to secure seats or camping locations for the 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 should visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call the AMS ticket office at 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR