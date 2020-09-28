Chevy Silverado 250 Crucial Cutoff Race for the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway, This Saturday, Oct. 3

Officials from Talladega Superspeedway and Chevrolet announced today that the intensity-filled elimination race of the first round of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend will be known as the Chevy Silverado 250 at TALLADEGA.

The Chevy Silverado 250 at TALLADEGA will be part of an anticipated doubleheader this Saturday, Oct. 3, that will also feature the Ag-Pro 300 At TALLADEGA NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The field of 10 eligible drivers for the 2020 Gander Trucks championship will be reduced from 10 to eight at the checkered flag.

“There’s no better time than Chevy Truck Month to bring the Chevy Silverado 250 to the famed Talladega Superspeedway,” said Steve Majoros, Vice President of Chevrolet marketing. “Not only will the Silverado be racing, but it will also be pacing the race, a great way to showcase the strongest, most advanced Silverado ever.”

The official NASCAR Chevy Silverado pace truck will lead the field to green at 12 Noon CT. Three out of the last four winners of the Chevy Silverado 250 at the 2.66-mile venue have been won by Chevrolets – Mobile, AL native Grant Enfinger (2016), Timothy Peters (2018) and Spencer Boyd last fall. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Chevrolet is Talladega Superspeedway’s leader in total wins with 41.

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

“Chevrolet has been a staple at Talladega Superspeedway – and great partner to the track – for many years,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “The Chevy Silverado 250 continues that tradition. It’s going to be the last-chance, cutoff race for the next round of the playoffs, and as always, will provide nail-biting action throughout the race. The event comes at a perfect time during the celebration of Chevy Truck Month.”

Heading into Talladega for the final race in the Round of 10 for the Gander Trucks Playoffs, four out of the top-five drivers in the championship points standings pilot Chevrolets. They include Sheldon Creed (1st), Brett Moffitt (2nd), Zane Smith (3rd) and Tyler Ankrum (5th).

The full schedule for Oct. 3-4 Playoff Weekend for Talladega Superspeedway includes:

Sat, Oct. 3 – Chevy Silverado 250 at TALLADEGA NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at 12:00 p.m. CDT (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 94 laps

Sat, Oct. 3 – Ag-Pro 300 At TALLADEGA NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3:30 p.m. CDT (NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 113 laps

Sun, Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series at 1:00 p.m. CDT (NBC, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 188 laps

The Chevy Silverado 250 at TALLADEGA, as well as the Ag-Pro 300 (the first time the NASCAR Xfinity Series has competed at Talladega in the fall), will not have fans in attendance in in the frontstretch grandstands. In addition, most hospitality areas and the Talladega Garage Experience will be closed for the weekend, however limited camping will be allowed. For further information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA. Fans can keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and by downloading the track’s mobile app.

TSS PR

