Promoter sad to see Perris Auto Speedway oval nationals canceled

Last week, it was announced that the Glenn Howard Classic was canceled until 2021 at Perris Auto Speedway. Less than 24-hours later, the sprint car racing community received another gut punch when promoter Don Kazarian was forced to cancel the 25th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction.

The silver anniversary of the nation’s most prestigious traditional sprint car race fell victim to the ongoing COVID crisis due to state and county mandates regarding large crowd gatherings. On the bright side, plans are already underway for next season including the Oval Nationals. Still, the pain and frustration run deep in the industry.

“Having to cancel the Oval Nationals just culminates the disappointment we have been dealing with all season long,” Kazarian said. “One could never dream a nightmare like this could ever happen. It affects everyone. We feel awful for the fans, drivers, sponsors, and officials. It is tough for our staff as well. As it was slated to be our 25th season, we had high hopes for it to be a great year. However, time and time again, we have had to make the sad announcement that more races have been canceled. Despite that, we are going to continue to push forward. Looking ahead, we are already making plans for 2021. We have some exciting announcements coming soon and 2021 is going to be a great year. Stay tuned throughout the winter for the details.”

“We urge everyone to do all they can to stay safe and healthy,” Kazarian continued. “We will get over this and when we do, it will be great to see everyone back and having fun at the track on Saturday nights.”

While there is no racing due to the mandates on crowds, The PAS remains open for private and group practice sessions as well as for television, movie, and commercial shoots. Anyone who is interested in renting the track for one of those sessions can send an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

PAS PR