Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Closing Oct. 1-4 during IMS Road Course Events

To support strict social distancing guidelines during the INDYCAR Harvest GP weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and its corporate offices will be closed from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 4.

The Museum is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. (ET) Monday, Oct. 5. Fans should plan another trip soon to the IMS Museum to see the stunning exhibit, “From the Vault presented by Bank of America.” When the IMS Museum reopens, the exhibit will have an all-new look thanks to a major rotation of storied race cars and automobiles on the Museum floor.

The exhibit “refresh” begins Wednesday, Sept. 30, however, so time is running out to see From the Vault presented by Bank of America in its current form.

A sampling of must-see vehicles to be part of the refreshed From the Vault presented by Bank of America include:

•The 1938 Gulf-Miller Special – the first rear-engine car to qualify for the Indianapolis 500

•The 1993 Newman-Haas Lola-Cosworth driven by Nigel Mansell

•The 1979 Norton Spirit PC-7 driven by Bobby Unser

•1907 Italia Grand Prix car

The well-received tribute to the life of virtuoso Indy car team owner and entrepreneur Andy Granatelli, “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by O’Donovan & McCardel Wealth Management by Raymond James,” also will continue in the Museum’s North Hall and Gallery.

Fans Allowed at IMS for Harvest GP, Indy 8 Hour: Tickets are available for the INDYCAR Harvest GP and Intercontinental GT Challenge series’ Indianapolis 8 Hour endurance race Oct. 1-4. Seating is limited to 10,000 fans to conform with state and local public health guidelines. For tickets and event information, visit ims.com .