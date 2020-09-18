Limited Number of Tickets Available for Talladega Superspeedway’s October 2-4 Tripleheader Weekend

Race fans will have the opportunity to be a part of Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 2-4, featuring the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 4. The high-intensity tripleheader will also consist of the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on Saturday, Oct. 3. A limited number of YellaWood 500 grandstand tickets, as well as three-day camping options, are on sale now.

For Sunday’s YellaWood 500, the second race in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, a reduced number of grandstand and tower seats along the 8/10 mile frontstretch are available, starting at just $40. While frontstretch tickets are not being offered for Saturday’s doubleheader, there are limited camping spaces available in both the infield as well as the outside of the track for guests with self-contained RVs. Camping is available now on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fans wishing to attend should make their plans and act quickly. For tickets to Sunday’s YellaWood 500, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/tickets or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA. Those interested in camping possibilities for the weekend may learn more by calling the ticket office at 1-877-Go2-DEGA. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 8 am-6 pm CT, and 8 am-4 pm on the weekends.

The limited number of fans permitted for the tripleheader weekend is in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe experience. All guests who attend will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings and maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue. For all safety protocols and rules, click here.

Reserved camping in the famous Talladega Superspeedway infield is available for up to six people per group. All campers must have self-contained RVs as campground shower and restroom facilities at the 2.66-mile track will be closed during the weekend. Infield guests will be able to enter the track at staggered times, beginning on Friday morning, Oct. 2.

Close finishes have been the norm at NASCAR’s biggest track, with all three series producing final record results of .002 second. Jimmie Johnson, who will make his final start in the YellaWood 500, edged Clint Bowyer by inches in 2011. NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney is the defending champion of the YellaWood 500, and the track’s latest Cup winner in June when he claimed the GEICO 500 prize, narrowly winning both races by just .007 second.

Alabama native Grant Enfinger, who won ‘Dega in 2016, has three Gander Trucks triumphs this year, and will be a favorite in the Gander Trucks event. It’s a big toss-up for the Ag-Pro 300, the first time the NASCAR Xfinity Series has competed at the iconic track in the fall. Justin Haley, currently fifth in the championship chase, won a thriller in the track’s annual NASCAR Xfinity race back in June, edging his Kaulig Racing teammate Ross Chastain.

For information on Talladega Superspeedway’s event weekend, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA. Fans can keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and by downloading the track’s mobile app.

TSS PR