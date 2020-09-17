Time is Running Out: See the Current ‘From the Vault presented by Bank of America’ Exhibit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Before a ‘Refreshed’ Version Opens Monday, Oct. 5!

History and automotive afficionados should make plans now to visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum very soon – and again in a few weeks – to see two versions of the highly-praised exhibit, “From the Vault presented by Bank of America.”

The current iteration of From the Vault presented by Bank of America will stand unchanged until Sept. 30, when the IMS Museum curatorial staff is scheduled to begin a major rotation of vehicles on and off the exhibit floor. The “fully refreshed” version is scheduled to debut at 9 a.m. (ET) Monday, Oct. 5, and will feature more rare and one-of-a-kind automotive treasures from the Museum’s collection.

From the Vault presented by Bank of America is comprised entirely of IMS Museum-owned vehicles, trophies, rare Indy 500 memorabilia and other artifacts, representing more than 110 years of collective passion for automotive competition, innovation and performance.

Since debuting November 20, 2019, the exhibit has received rave reviews due to in part to the diverse collection of vehicles on display, from the 1964 Ferrari 250LM, the last Ferrari to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, to two of Larry Bisceglia’s Indy 500 “First in Line” vans, to IMS Founder Carl G. Fisher’s 1903 Premier and Janet Guthrie’s 1978 Texaco Star Indy car.

A sampling of must-see vehicles to be part of the refreshed From the Vault presented by Bank of America include the 1938 Gulf-Miller Special – the first rear-engine car to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 – plus several late-20 th century championship-winning Indy cars, a mid-century Ferrari, a NASCAR stock car and 1907 Italia Grand Prix car.

Throughout the From the Vault transition, the IMS Museum’s exhibit tribute to the life of virtuoso Indy car team owner and entrepreneur Andy Granatelli, “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by O’Donovan & McCardel Wealth Management by Raymond James,” continues in the Museum’s North Hall and Gallery.