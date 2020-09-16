Battle On The Bay Drifting & Car Show Set For Oct. 23-25

Larry King Law's Langley Speedway announced today, in association with U.S.Drift and Sumospeed, it will be hosting the first ever Battle On The Bay, October 23-25. This three day show will feature pro drivers from across the eastern United States and beyond battling it out in drifting and tandem competitions with the finals taking place on Saturday night. Sunday will feature many pro drivers sharing the track with local drivers looking go gain seat and track time on their new home for drifting in Hampton Roads. A car show will also take place on Saturday and Sunday. More details about the Battle On The Bay can be found here. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 11AM through the track's website.

In order to accommodate this event, some changes were made to the NASCAR racing schedule throughout the month of October with final races for many divisions now taking place away from their original dates.

Langley Speedway PR