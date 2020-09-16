Speedway Drive-In Concert Series Adds Second Night, Featuring Country Music Stars Chris Janson, Mitchell Tenpenny

Country music fans rejoice! Singer, songwriter and Academy of Country Music awards winner Chris Janson will take the stage alongside rising star Mitchell Tenpenny on Saturday, Sept. 26, as part of back-to-back nights of live music at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Sept. 25-26 Speedway Drive-In Concert Series.

Produced in conjunction with festival promoter Prime Social Group, Saturday’s lineup features a country theme, including chart-topping country music hits like Janson’s No. 1 songs “Done,” “Buy Me a Boat” and “Good Vibes.”

Janson will perform alongside breakthrough artist Mitch Tenpenny, a 2019 nominee for the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year. Tenpenny’s hits include “Drunk Me,” “Can’t Go to Church” and the newly released “Broken Up.”

The two-day show also includes the previously announced Friday night slate of up-and-coming Pop artists Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Prime Social Group will institute a plan to deliver world-class entertainment in a healthy and safe environment. Per current North Carolina regulations and Phase 2.5 restrictions, fans will be required to stay in their car, truck or SUV and wear proper face coverings when outside of the vehicle. Venue staff will wear masks and enforce proper social distancing between cars. Contactless ticket scanning will take place upon entry and individuals will be allowed to bring their own food and beverage to the shows. All music will be broadcast through a low-FM stereo frequency to encourage fans to stay in or on their vehicles.

Prime Social Group has also partnered with DOC Disinfectant to provide deep-cleaning services for restroom facilities, the stage and other high-traffic areas prior to and during the event.

Speedway Drive-In Concert Series tickets will be sold per car, truck or SUV, with up to six people allowed per vehicle. Tickets start at $100 per vehicle and go on sale Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. for vehicle entry with the show slated to begin at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.speedwayconcerts.com.

CMS PR