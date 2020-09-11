Two of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s most exciting races to run under COVID-19 protocols

As a direct response to both the state of California and the county of Monterey health and safety protocols, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli and IMSA events will be held as closed events and not open to general admission spectators.



The IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship will be on track for the weekend of Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, and is the only west coast stop for IMSA following COVID-19 rescheduling across the nation. The race doubles as the finale for the GTD class of the WeatherTech Sprint Cup season and will include the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.



The Ferrari Challenge Series, scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 25 – 27, is a North-American series run at six acclaimed circuits, organized by Ferrari North America and sanctioned by IMSA. Since its first year of competition in North America in 1994, the Ferrari Challenge series has developed into the largest single-make GT series in North America. Today, drivers compete in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

In the face of such news, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has options for ticket holders for either event. Purchasers may opt to transfer their ticket order to the 2021 event or receive a refund on tickets and camping. Please contact the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Tickets and Accommodations Office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions or to request a refund or credit by September 18, 2020 for Ferrari Challenge ticket holders, and October 23 for IMSA ticket holders, or your order will automatically transfer to the 2021 event.

The Laguna Seca Recreation Area will be open for camping and limited day use on both race weekends, and the paddock will be closed to anyone not directly associated with WeatherTech Raceway, IMSA or the Ferrari Challenge series.



Grandstands will also be closed and anyone in the park should be adhering to posted social distancing and face covering protocols.

The Ferrari Challenge Series and Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship events will be televised and recorded for race fans to enjoy from the comfort of their home. Tune into NBCSN, NBC or CNBC for live coverage of the IMSA event. The event can also be streamed live on NBCSports.com. Fans may watch the Ferrari Challenge series live on live.ferrari.com to catch all of the qualifying and race action on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a one-hour highlight program that will air on CBS Sports Network on the Sunday following the race. Check your local listings for further details.