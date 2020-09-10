Charlotte Motor Speedway and Prime Social Partner on ​​​​​​​Live Speedway Drive-In Concert Series

Charlotte Motor Speedway and Prime Social Group, one of North America’s rising festival promoters, announced today the first concert of an all-new Speedway Drive-In Concert Series, featuring up-and-coming Pop music acts. Artists will perform live on the speedway backstretch with the stage show broadcast on the gigantic 16,000 square-foot Speedway TV, while fans remain socially distanced in their cars.

With hits like “Straightjacket,” “Stacy,” and “Two 10s,” fans will have a chance to see one of Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough Artists of 2020, Quinn XCII (pronounced Quinn 92), perform alongside rising pop sensation and Republic Records artist Chelsea Cutler on Friday night. The Speedway Drive-In Concert will mark the first live show for both artists since the pandemic began.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Prime Social will institute a plan to provide deliver world-class entertainment in a healthy and safe environment. Per current North Carolina regulations and Phase 2.5 restrictions, fans will be required to stay in their car, truck or SUV and wear proper face coverings when outside of the vehicle. Venue staff will wear masks and enforce proper social distancing between cars. Contactless ticket scanning will take place upon entry and individuals will be allowed to bring their own food and beverage to the shows. All music will be broadcast through a low-power FM stereo frequency to encourage fans to stay in or on their vehicles.

Prime Social has also partnered with DOC Disinfectant to provide deep-cleaning services for restroom facilities, the stage and other high-traffic areas prior to and during the event.

Speedway Drive-In Concert Series tickets will be sold per car, truck or SUV, with up to six people allowed per vehicle. Tickets start at $130 per vehicle and go on sale Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. ET. Gates open at 6 p.m. for vehicle entry with the show slated to begin at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.speedwayconcerts.com.

CMS PR