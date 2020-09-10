$35,500 waits for winner of the 50th annual Freedom 76 modified classic at Grandview Speedway

Many of the top names in dirt track Modified stock car racing will be there trying but the big question is, “Who will win the pot of gold, $35,550, for beating many of the top names in dirt track Modified racing in the 50th Annual Freedom 76?” That question will be answered on Saturday, September 19th at Grandview Speedway. And there are many top names in the sport that are still without a win in the prestigious race. Many past winners and non-winners will be entered in the Annual Freedom 76 Classic, the richest event of its type in the area at this point in the season. And there is lap money to be added to the pot of gold.

Some of the past winners of the Freedom 76 include Fred Rahmer, the late Doug Hoffman, Billy Pauch (six times a winner), Ray Swinehart, Stewart Friesen, Kenny Brightbill, Meme DeSantis (three times a winner), Craig Von Dohren (a five time winner), Jeff Strunk (seven times a winner) Duane Howard (five wins) and last year it was Mike Gular. The list goes on. Some of them will be back trying to add to their impressive resumes.

And there will be many top names looking to gain that first win. Entered or expected to enter are Billy Pauch Jr., Ryan Godown, Ryan Watt, Brett Kressley, Keith Hirthler, Jared Umbenhauer, Doug Manmiller, Mike Lisowski, Clay Butler, Bobby Trapper, with many more to come. Larry Wight, Bobby Varin and Bill Decker are visiting racers that have expressed interest in participating.

The Saturday, September 19th event will include a full schedule of qualifying events, a $1,000 to win Kirsten Snyder Web Design & Photography Cash Dash, the Schaffer Motorsports Minuteman 20, along with heat races some carrying sponsorship from Stoudt Auto Sales, Conestoga Valley Custom Kitchens and Softwash of Lehigh Valley, and the 76-lap 50th Annual Freedom 76.

Ticket windows open at 3:00 p.m. with adult tickets priced at $40. Pit passes are priced at $45. Youngsters, 6 thru 11, pay $10 while kids under 6 are admitted free. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

The night before the Freedom 76 there will be the Freedom 38 offering many top Sportsman talents a chance to go home with $3,550 for a victory in the 38 lap race. There is no entry fee or license required. Modifieds entered in the Freedom 76 will be allowed practice time. Adult admission is $15 while youngsters, 6 thru 11, pay $5 and kids under 6 enter free. Start time for Friday is 7:30 p.m.

Both nights of racing will have Competition Carburetion offering a $50 award for the fast lap in each feature event. At the end of the season a $500 Grand Prize will be presented in a random drawing courtesy of Competition Carburetion.

The conditions and requirements under the COVID-19 situation are ever-changing, and we will provide updates as we approach race night. To offer the safest possible conditions for our fans, competitors, officials, safety crew, and track employees, we are making the following requests.

Please bring exact change when purchasing tickets or pit passes.

We also advise that a face mask be worn, although not mandatory.

When possible, especially when standing in line, practice social distancing, and be considerate of the individuals around you.

Also, as much as we want you to join us if you are not feeling well, please do not attend.

Rain date for the Freedom 76 is Saturday, September 26 th, while the night before events will not be rescheduled should there be a rainout.

Camping on the speedway grounds is permitted in the 4th turn area of the parking lot. There are no hookups available. No open fires are permitted. No saving of spaces allowed. All camping rules can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com.

The 50th Annual Freedom 76 will close out the regular Saturday night schedule of racing events except for the October 17th Thunder on the Hill Trick or Treat Triple 20s for Modifieds along with Sportsman racing.

For race information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com and click on the Freedom 76 link or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown.

Grandview Speedway PR