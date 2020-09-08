NASCAR track titles to be decided at Grandview Saturday

The champions will be crowned at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, September 12. And Hope Mortgage Team will add some excitement as they will reward the feature winners with an extra $1000. That has the Modified feature winner earning $3800 including the big bucks from Hope along with the T.P.Trailers weekly bonus. The Sportsman winner, thanks to Hope Mortgage Team and T.P.Truck Equipment, will earn $1,800. Each division will also have a Cash Dash, Hard Charger and Hard Luck award giving racers more chances to earn additional Hope money.

Going into the Saturday night season final point event Craig Von Dohren sits on top of the Modified standings with 2886 points followed by multi-time champion Duane Howard with 2708 points. In third is Doug Manmiller with 2564 counters followed by Jared Umbenhauer with 2542 tallies and ten time track champion Jeff Strunk with 2450 counters.

In the Sportsman division past champion Brian Hirthler is on top of the standings with 2173 points. Close behind is Brad Arnold with 2084 tallies. Third spot belongs to veteran Ryan Beltz with 1994 points. Kyle Lilick is fourth at 1969 and fifth belongs to Jack Butler with 1897.

More than 100 racers have taken part in the two divisions of competition. There have been 11 different winners in the Sportsman division and seven different winners with the Modifieds.

Da Rev’s Meet & Greet, set for 5 p.m., will have ten time track champion Jeff Strunk, three feature winner Kevin Hirthler and Hope Mortgage sponsored Lex Shive participating. It all takes place in the main gate area with their cars on display.

A 30-lap feature tops the action for the Modifieds while Sportsman race in a 25-lap finale. A full series of qualifying events will decide who gets to race in the features.

Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing set for 7:30 p.m. Adult admission is just $15 for adults while youngsters under 12 being admitted free.

The biggest and richest event of the season is set for Saturday, September 19th when the 50th Annual Freedom 76 Modified Classic is presented PAYING $35,550 TO WIN plus lap money. Some of the area’s top dirt track Modified talents are expected to enter. And the night before the Freedom 38 is presented for Sportsman racers and is paying $3,550 to win plus practice sessions for Modified racers taking part in the 76’er. Full details on the big event can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com or telephone 610.754.7688.

Race teams are reminded that entry blanks for the 50th annual Freedom 76 set for September 19th are available at the track or at www.grandviewspeedway.com. For those planning to camp at the track during the 76’er weekend rules can be found on the website.

Grandview Speedway PR