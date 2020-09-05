Yarbrough Takes Late Model Stock Win In Florence Reopening

Shallotte, NC's Sam Yarbrough took the lead with 56 laps to go and was never headed, taking the "Prelude To The Southern 500" 100-lap Late Model Stock car race Friday night at the newly re-opened Florence Motor Speedway.



Ryan Glenski started on the pole after running a fast lap of 17.881 seconds to claim the $100 NGI Graphics pole award ti lead the field of Late Model Stocks to green in their first start at Florence in over a decade. Glenski and Jason York would trade the lead back-and-forth over of the opening laps before Glenski finally assumed control on lap 7. The first caution of the race waved on lap 13 when JJ June spun in turn three.



On the restart, York would get the advantage over Glenski to move into the lead. York led until lap 44 when Yarbrough took the top spot as the leaders exited turn two. York soon retired from the race due mechanical problems. Mechanical gremlins would continue to affect the leaders with Glenski going off track in turn three eventually ending his night. Then, new second-place runner Raj Caruth would fall by the wayside with 17 laps to go as smoke trailed from his car.



Yarbrough went unchallenged in the 2nd half of the race taking the win over Casey Kelley, Perry Patino, Jamie Weatherford, and Gracie Trotter.



Cody Kelly led flag-to-flag to win the Butler Roofing Company SuperTruck race, collecting an additional $200 for the pole and $200 for leading at halfway. Rounding out the top five were Adam McCumbee, Lucas Williams, Ben Watford, and Jim Krakeel.



Former Florence Motor Speedway track champion, Averitt Lucas, continued his winning ways at the 4/10-mile track to score the Charger division win. The best race of the night was for fourth between Corey Weatherford and Dale Driggers, with the two trading paint on several occasions. It finally came to a head with five laps to go when contact from Driggers sent Weatherford spinning in turn two, ending both their nights. Following Lucas at the checkered flag were Talon Gallimore, Archie Adams, Archie Adams, Jr, and Chris Grainger.



Fans were treated to a barnburner in the Carolina Mini Stock Challenge as Shane Canipe rallied to take the win. Canipe relinquished second place on a lap 15 caution due to an oil leak. Canipe's team fixed the issue but he would have to restart at the rear of the field. Back under green, AJ Sanders would take the lead away from the fast qualifier, Robert Strimska. Strimska the retook the lead on lap 24, but three laps later, Sanders came charging back into the top spot. All the while, Canipe had made his way back to third and was closing in on the leaders. Coming to the white flag, Sanders and Strimska touched in turn four, allowing Canipe to streak by for the win. Sanders finished second in front of Strimska, Matt Briggs, and Brandon Johnson.



The Vintage Cars were also in action with Ricky Locklair, Jr. taking the Modified win, Allen Kelly was the winner in Vintage Cup, and Clint Coker took the win for 6-Cylinders.



Florence Motor Speedway PR