California Hot Rod Reunion Canceled

The Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum officials announced today the cancellation of the 2020 California Hot Rod Reunion presented by the Automobile Club of Southern California at Auto Club Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, Calif.

“We made this difficult decision as we see the effects this pandemic is having on our country, fans, sponsors and racers,” said Martin Betz, executive director. “We believe this is the right decision given the continued high rate of COVID-19 cases in California and the restrictions implemented by the State and Kern County."

“For 28 years, the Famoso Raceway has hosted the California Hot Rod Reunion,” said track owner Blake Bowser. “As much as I hate seeing the Reunion canceled, the current restrictions placed upon large scale events in our State make hosting the event virtually impossible. We look forward to a bigger and better event in 2021.”

Event participants and ticket holders will receive more information from the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum via mail soon.

The California Hot Rod Reunion presented by the Automobile Club of Southern California is a production of the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) educational and cultural organization. Ticket sales, racer entries, merchandise sales, memberships, and donations go directly to helping the Museum preserve the past and inspiring the youth of today.