California Hot Rod Reunion Canceled

Speedway News
Thursday, Sep 03 96
California Hot Rod Reunion Canceled
The Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum officials announced today the cancellation of the 2020 California Hot Rod Reunion presented by the Automobile Club of Southern California at Auto Club Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, Calif.
 
“We made this difficult decision as we see the effects this pandemic is having on our country, fans, sponsors and racers,” said Martin Betz, executive director. “We believe this is the right decision given the continued high rate of COVID-19 cases in California and the restrictions implemented by the State and Kern County."
 
“For 28 years, the Famoso Raceway has hosted the California Hot Rod Reunion,” said track owner Blake Bowser. “As much as I hate seeing the Reunion canceled, the current restrictions placed upon large scale events in our State make hosting the event virtually impossible. We look forward to a bigger and better event in 2021.”
 
Event participants and ticket holders will receive more information from the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum via mail soon.
 
The California Hot Rod Reunion presented by the Automobile Club of Southern California is a production of the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) educational and cultural organization. Ticket sales, racer entries, merchandise sales, memberships, and donations go directly to helping the Museum preserve the past and inspiring the youth of today.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Sioux Chief to Sponsor Memphis ARCA Menards Series Showdown Championship Race Watkins Glen International to host Victory Laps, benefiting the RACE Foundation »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top