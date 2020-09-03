Darlington Raceway & Boeing Ready for Takeoff with the Boeing Backstretch

Darlington Raceway (Darlington) and The Boeing Company, the world’s largest aerospace company, announce a multifaceted partnership as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR. Highlighting the superior design, efficiency and value of its airplanes with the competition of NASCAR’s race cars, Boeing will be featured on the historic backstretch at the Lady in Black. The Darlington backstretch will now officially be named the “Boeing Backstretch” at the track Too Tough To Tame.

“Darlington Raceway is known for its intense competition, so our partnership with Boeing is a perfect pairing of two iconic brands,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Boeing is a brand recognized around the world, so we are proud to partner on the Boeing Backstretch to highlight one of the historic elements of on-track action at the track Too Tough To Tame.”

“We are proud to support Darlington Raceway and particularly excited to be a part of the track Too Tough To Tame with the Boeing Backstretch,” said Lindsay Leonard, Senior Director of National Strategy and Engagement and Government Operations for The Boeing Company. “The Lady in Black is an iconic symbol in South Carolina, and the Cook Out Southern 500 race has been bringing families together for generations with its historic sporting moments.”

Darlington and Boeing will highlight on-track competition with a “Ready for Takeoff” digital campaign including content on the track’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR. Boeing will also have spots on the video scoring tower and interior wall signage facing the grandstand.\

Darlington Raceway PR