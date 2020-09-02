Races going for big, big bucks at Grandview Speedway on Freedom 76 weekend

The big news is out. Grandview Speedway is offering big bucks, really big bucks, for their Freedom 76 weekend of stock car racing coming up on September 18-19. The excitement is continuing to build for two big nights of auto racing action at the popular banked clay oval topped by the 50th Annual Freedom 76 Modified Classic that rewards the winner with $35,550 plus lap money on Saturday night. This race is expected to attract many of the top names in dirt track Modified racing.

The weekend kicks off with the action packed Freedom 38 for Sportsman stock cars paying the winner of the 38-lapper $3,550. This race is also expected to attract many visitors to test their skills.

Also on Friday night, action starting at 7:30 p.m., the Modified racers planning to participate in the Freedom 76 will be given practice time during the evening’s events.

Pits open at 3 p.m. and main grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Adult admission is $15 with youngsters 6 through 11 paying $5 and kids under 6 admitted free. Pit admission for Friday is $35 and there is no license required.

Tickets for the Freedom 76 will sell for $40. Youngsters, 6 through 11, on Saturday will pay $10 while kids under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission will be $45 with no license required. There are no advance tickets being offered.

Saturday will see pit gates open at 9 a.m. Ticket windows open at 3:00 p.m. Fans will be able to enter the speedway at the first turn and fourth turn spectator gates to reserve seats with blankets.

On track action will get started at 7 p.m. as top Modified racing talents participate in qualifying events, the $1,000 to win Kirsten Snyder Web Design & Photography Cash Dash, the Schaffer Racing Minuteman 20 and top it all off with the 50th edition of the Freedom 76, “The Granddaddy of Modified Stock Car Classics”.

A large amount of lap money will be divided amongst lap leaders during the big race and the racer gaining the most positions during the 76 laps will receive $500 from Bobby Gunther Walsh and his sponsors as the Hardcharger.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear will present a jacket to the winner of the Freedom 76.

Heading up the Modified action will a number of visiting talents along with others taking on last year’s winner Mike Gular, Grandview champion Duane Howard who is a five time winner, another five time winner Craig Von Dohren, Jeff Strunk (a seven time winner), former winner Ray Swinehart, John Willman, Doug Manmiller, Jared Umbenhauer, Brett Kressley, Kevin Hirthler, Bobby Gunther Walsh, Ryan Lilick, and so many more. And as always there will be a number of last minute surprise entries.

Rain date for the Freedom 76 is September 26th. There is no rain date for the Friday night events.

Additional details, camping info, and more is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com. Racers can find rules on the website along with entry blanks. Check in on Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688. Those planning to camp at the track are reminded that move-in day is Thursday, September 17 and that campers must be removed from Speedway grounds no later than the day following the Freedom 76.

Grandview Speedway, celebrating 58 years of continuous operation, is located on Passmore Road in Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown.

Grandview Speedway PR