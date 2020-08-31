2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff field set

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season concluded Aug. 29 in spectacular overtime fashion, setting the 16-team, 10-race playoff schedule that includes the Oct. 25 Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Texas 500 (2:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN, PRN) is the eighth race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and the second of three races in the Round of 8. The race will be open to spectators as Texas Motor Speedway continues its extensive COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin were the class of the field during the regular season and both have earned three victories at No Limits, Texas. Harvick, the 2014 series champion and 2020 regular season champion, will be aiming for his fourth straight fall TMS win. His seven regular-season victories in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford is just one more than the six Hamlin, searching for his first season title, earned in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

The Texas 500 will be the final act in Jimmie Johnson's record-setting full-time career in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at No Limits, Texas. The seven-time Cup Series champion and seven-time winner at TMS just missed making the playoffs after getting caught up in an 11-car wreck with just two laps to go in regulation Aug. 29 at Daytona International Speedway. He finished 17th while teammate William Byron earned his first victory and a spot in the playoffs.

The chart below shows the full playoff field and their NASCAR Cup Series history at Texas Motor Speedway:

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Contenders at Texas Motor Speedway

Name Team Playoff Points Starts Best Start Best Finish Kevin Harvick No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford 2057 35 1st - Spring 2017, Fall 2019 1st - Fall 2017, Fall 2018, Fall 2019 Denny Hamlin No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2047 29 2nd - Fall 2017 1st - Spring 2010, Fall 2010, Spring 2019 Brad Keselowski No. 2 Team Penske Ford 2029 24 1st - Fall 2015 2nd - Fall 2012, Fall 2015 Joey Logano No. 22 Team Penske Ford 2022 24 1st - Spring 2016, Fall 2016 1st - Spring 2014 Chase Elliott No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2022 9 3rd - Spring 2019 4th - Fall 2016 Martin Truex Jr. No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2014 30 1st - Fall 2007, Spring 2012 2nd - Spring 2013, Fall 2017 Ryan Blaney No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2013 11 1st - Fall 2018 2nd - Fall 2018 Alex Bowman No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2009 10 5th - Fall 2019 5th - Fall 2019 William Byron No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2007 5 2nd - Spring 2019 6th - Spring 2019 Austin Dillon No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2005 15 1st - Fall 2016 1st - Summer 2020 Cole Custer No. 41 Stewart-Haas Ford 2005 1 19th - Summer 2020 39th - Summer 2020 Aric Almirola No. 10 Stewart-Haas Ford 2005 19 3rd - Spring 2013 2nd - Fall 2019 Clint Bowyer No. 14 Stewart-Haas Ford 2004 29 2nd - Fall 2018 2nd - Spring 2011, Spring 2019 Kyle Busch No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2003 29 1st - Spring 2013 1st - Spring 2013, Spring 2016, Spring 2018 Kurt Busch No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 2001 35 1st - Spring 2015, Fall 2017, Spring 2018, Summer 2020 1st - Fall 2009 Matt DiBenedetto No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford 2000 10 10th - Fall 2019 14th - Fall 2019

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Schedule

Round of 16

Sept. 6 - Darlington Raceway/Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 12 - Richmond Raceway/Richmond, Va.

Sept. 19 - Bristol Motor Speedway/Bristol, Tenn.

Round of 12

Sept. 27 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway/Las Vegas, Nev

Oct. 4 - Talladega Superspeedway/Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 11 - Charlotte Motor Speedway/Concord, N.C.

Round of 8

Oct. 18 - Kansas Speedway/Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 25 - Texas Motor Speedway/Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 1 - Martinsville Speedway/Martinsville, Va.

Championship

Nov. 8 - Phoenix Raceway/Avondale, Ariz.

The Oct. 25 Texas Motor Speedway doubleheader Sunday begins at 11 a.m. CT with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (FS1 and the Performance Racing Network). The Oct. 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 (3:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN and PRN) will be a non-spectator event.

Tickets for the Oct. 25 Texas 500/SpeedyCash.com 400 doubleheader races are available starting at $48 at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/events/ texas-500-nascar-race-weekend/ . One ticket will be good for both races and kids 12 and under are just $10. Further details can be found on the Texas Motor Speedway website.