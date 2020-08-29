VanDyke Races to Eighth Straight Kingsport Victory

Even the rain couldn’t stop Kres VanDyke on Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.

The driver of the red No. 15 Chevrolet raced to his eighth straight Late Model Stock feature at the 3/8-mile concrete track. VanDyke grabbed the lead over Chase Dixon on a lap 11 restart after leader Ashton Higgins crashed.

VanDyke, who had started fourth after an inversion of the top-five qualifiers, led until a lap 42 rain delay. Dixon briefly challenged VanDyke once the race restarted, but he didn’t have enough to keep up with his fellow Abingdon, Virginia resident over the final laps. The final margin of victory was .817 second.

Overall, it was VanDyke’s ninth win of the season. It is one shy of the single-season record of 10 Late Model Stock wins set by Nate Monteith during 2011-12 seasons.

Dixon, driving the black No. 07 Chevrolet, raced on to finish second. Wayne Hale in the No. 19 Toyota was third. Hale held off a challenge from defending track champion and fast qualifier Nik Williams. Dillon Hodge, a Sullivan South High School senior, finished fifth.

SPORTSMAN

Derek Lane led flag-to-flag over the 30-lap Sportsman feature for his fourth win of the year.

It didn’t come easy for the Kingsport driver in the black No. 28 Chevrolet as he battled side-by-side with outside pole sitter Kirby Gobble over the first six laps of the race.

Kyle Barnes, who came into the night with five Sportsman wins in a row, set fast time in qualifying in his No. 00 Chevrolet. After the inversion, he charged to second as Gobble, Alex Miller and Rusty Clendenin were embroiled in the three-way battle for position.

Although Barnes closed the margin, he wasn’t able to get by Lane, who won by .259 of a second. Clendenin captured third place, followed by Miller and Gobble.

PURE 4

Billy Byington raced to his third win of the season in the first of two scheduled Pure 4 races.

Kingsport drivers dominated as Byington paced the field in his white No. 11 Toyota ahead of Bucky Smith and Kenny Absher. Chad Jeffers finished fourth and Craig Phelps took the fifth spot.

A second feature for the Pure 4 division, as well as races for the Mod 4 and Pure Street classes were washed out.

Go-kart racing is scheduled for Kingsport Miniway on Sunday with gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Practice starts at 1:15 p.m. to be followed by heat races and A-Main features.

KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY – FRIDAY, AUGUST 29, 2020 – RACE RESULTS

NASCAR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS WEEKLY SERIES LATE MODEL STOCK CAR (60 laps)

Kres VanDyke #15 Chase Dixon #07 Wayne Hale #19 Nik Williams #32 Dillon Hodge #51 Keith Helton #97 Allen Hawkins #14 Kyle Barnes #0 Rick Pannell #33 Chris Tunnell #57 Ashton Higgins #9 Matt Smith #27 Greg Bohanon Jr. #17

SPORTSMAN (30 laps)

Derek Lane #28 Kyle Barnes #00 Rusty Clendenin #27 Alex Miller #37 Kirby Gobble #88 Jenna Wagner #75 Austin Brooks #9 Kevin Wolfe #17 Chris Tunnell #6 Luke Fox #94 Johnathan Worley #14 Kevin Darnell #4

"HONDOCTOR AUTO CARE" PURE 4 (Twin #1 - 20 laps)

Billy Byington #11 Bucky Smith #99X Kenny Absher #11K Chad Jeffers #38 Craig Phelps #00 Bruce Crumbley #33 Paul Stanley #40 Tim Jennings #16 Larry Yeary #42 David Trent #57 Josh Detwiler #38D Kelly Francis #18 Tony Casteel #4 Lance Pratt #51 Brayden Powers #0 Justin Hartsock #6 Austin Walters #28 Josh Trinkle #68 James Hicks #71 Mark Campbell #14 William Hale #47 Frank Peters #7

Did Not Start: Ben Pratt #16B

MOD 4 & PURE STREET *** Rained Out ***

Next Race: September 4th

KPS PR