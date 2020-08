Racing at Mahoning Valley Speedway that was slated for today, August 29, has been cancelled due to the rain forecast for much of the day and evening.

Action will resume next Saturday, September 5 at 6:00 pm with Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Rookie Hobby Stocks.

For updates and additional info log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR