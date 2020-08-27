Texas Motor Speedway opens campground for hurricane Laura evacuees

Texas Motor Speedway is opening one of its campgrounds free of charge to victims of the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana.
 
The campground is located on speedway property off Highway 114, just south of the Lone Star Kartpark. The adjacent shower/restroom facility will be open and available utilizing local, state, and federal enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing protocols. Directional signs to the campground will be posted throughout the facility. See 
 
Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter is working with the American Red Cross to help collect monetary and blood donations for those affected by the hurricane. Please visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/scc-pub.html/ to make a donation. It is asked that any physical donations be made directly to local shelters.
 
"The devastating effects of Hurricane Laura are wide-reaching so our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone whose lives have been disrupted," said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. "We're honored, as always, to be working with the American Red Cross to provide assistance. 2020 has been a difficult year for all of us. Providing a safe place to shelter and regroup for those displaced by the storm is a positive on both an individual basis and for the community as a whole."
 
