Cone races on tap this coming Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway will close out the month of August this coming Saturday the 29th with a six division program of stock car racing featuring Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Rookie Hobby Stocks.



Race time is 6:00 pm. All features will be “cone races” and non-points.



The date was initially slated as an off night, however, because of the late start to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was decided to use the opportunity of the accessible day and conduct a show. Because it was add-on management choose to make it a non-point paying race night, although there will be some that will benefit nonetheless.



The Street Stock and Hobby Stock feature winners will be awarded pole starting spots for their heat races at the upcoming finale of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series event on October 3 which is the Hal Renninger 99-lap Tribute Race of Champions weekend.



Pit gates will open at 11:00 am with early paid practice running from noon – 3:00 pm. Heats will start at 6:00 pm and as mentioned the features will be run as a cone race format.



Adult admission is $14. $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free. Pit admission is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers.



Coming up on Saturday, September 5 fans will get to take in a milestone event as the 800th Modified feature since the track became blacktop in 1970 will be run.



Bob McCullough, who won that inaugural race on July 24, 1970, will be the special guest for the evening.



On September 12 it will be the final point’s night of the season. Please note that the start time for this night will be 5:00 pm.



For updates and additional info log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



