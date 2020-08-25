Cook Out & Darlington Raceway Partner on Entitlement for the Cook Out Southern 500®

Darlington Raceway (Darlington) and Cook Out expand their existing partnership to include the entitlement of the famed Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 6. The 2020 opening NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at the track Too Tough to Tame will officially be named the Cook Out Southern 500®.

“It takes a special authentic brand to match the heat of competition in the NASCAR Playoffs at the track Too Tough To Tame, so we are proud to welcome Cook Out to the 71st running of the Southern 500,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Cook Out is known for serving their fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and shakes across the south for over 30 years, and we look forward to expanding our partnership for the Cook Out Southern 500.”

Cook Out, one of the fastest growing family-owned restaurant chains in the nation, is the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington and holds exclusive promotional rights to the track Too Tough To Tame.

“The Cook Out team is thankful and thrilled to partner with NASCAR and Darlington Raceway on the historic Southern 500,” said Jeremy Reaves, CEO, Cook Out.

Cook Out will have a large presence with at-track signage for the upcoming Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR and the Cook Out Southern 500® at Darlington. The brand will have a trackside billboard, four track wall locations, starter’s stand and scoring pylon branding, front stretch asphalt logo, and Turn 3 apron asphalt logo.

Since opening its first restaurant in Greensboro, N.C. in 1989, Cook Out has been known for its fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and shakes and Coca-Cola as part of the “best combos in town.” The family-owned restaurant chain has since grown to over 250 locations across 10 states (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia).

To learn more about Cook Out and find the nearest location, visit cookout.com.

Darlington Raceway PR