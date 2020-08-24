Von Dohren and Brian Hirthler lead Grandview NASCAR standinsg, tripleheader on Saturday

The chase for the crown continues at Grandview Speedway. As NASCAR stock car racing continues this Saturday, August 29, there are three point events remaining on the schedule as of now. Ten time track champion Craig Von Dohren continues to set the pace in T.P.Trailers Modified standings with 2358 points. Close behind is defending champion Duane Howard with 2271 counters coming off a strong second place effort behind Brett Kressley last Saturday night. Doug Manmiller, without benefit of a feature win, is third in the standings with 2249 points, as he looks for his first title.

In the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman division Brian Hirthler, the point leader for much of the virus shortened season, has 1877 points followed closely by Brad Arnold with 1713 points. Third spot is held by Jack Butler with 1596 counters.

With a tripleheader show of Modifieds, Sportsman and Excel 600 Modifieds set for Saturday night Jared Umbenhauer fourth in the Modified standings and 10 time champion Jeff Strunk holding on to 1951 points will try to close up on the leaders as just three point events currently remain on the Saturday night schedule.

Fourth in the Sportsman standing is veteran Chris Esposito having earned 1583 points while Kyle Lilick has 1556 tallies to hold on to fifth.

On Saturday night competition will be keen as all racers try to improve on their standings. There have been 47 Modified racers and 51 Sportsman talents earn points in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series which encompasses tracks across the nation.

So far this season there have been eight different winners in the Modifieds. Brett Kressley is the only repeat winner with two victories. In the Sportsman there have been nine point events run with nine different winners.

Saturday night racing will include qualifying events for all divisions with the Modifieds topping things off with a 30-lap feature, Sportsman go with a 25 lap main event and Excel 600 Modifieds running 20 laps. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. and racing gets started at 7:30 p.m. Pit gates are open at 4 p.m. Adult admission is $18 while young people under 12 are admitted free.

“Da Rev’s Meet & Greet”, set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, will feature Briggs Danner and his Modified, Lex Shive and his Sportsman while the 600 Excel Modifieds will be represented by Eric Whitby and SamScicchitano.

Modifieds and Sportsman are featured in a doubleheader on September 5 along with a special “Hard Charger Challenge”, a 22 lapper, showcasing Modified racers not in the top 15 and have not been a feature winner in the Modifieds. This first time event for non-winners is attracting a huge amount of interest.

Bobby Gunther Walsh has posted a $500 Hard Charger Award for the September 19th 50th Anniversary Freedom 76. The cash award made possible by sponsors ResQ Natural Supplements, Just Born Candies, Mike & Ike and Hot Tamales. Opportunities for event sponsorships including $20 lap sponsorships are available by contacting Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track or telephone Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286.

For information on Grandview Speedway check in www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR