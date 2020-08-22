Zinsser “SmartCoat” Brand to sponsor ARCA Menards Series event at Lebanon I-44 Speedway

Rust-Oleum, Track Enterprises and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that the “SmartCoat” brand of Zinsser Paint will sponsor the newly announced ARCA Menards Series event at Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Missouri. The race has been relocated from its original location and date at Madison International Speedway.

The Zinsser SmartCoat 200 is scheduled for Saturday, September 5 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. ARCA practice and General Tire Pole Qualifying will precede the 200-lap/100-mile feature event. The race is set for live flag-to-flag broadcast on MAVTV and will be streamed live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

“We’re excited and honored to sponsor this exciting day of racing,” said Don Muench, Senior Vice President of Sales, at Rust-Oleum. “What a great way to celebrate our longstanding and valuable partnership with Menards. We wish all the drivers good luck!”

The Zinsser SmartCoat 200 will be the fourteenth race of the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. In addition, the event will mark the eighth round of the Sioux Chief Showdown, ARCA’s short-track super series which brings drivers and teams from the ARCA Menards Series East and West together with AMS series regulars in a 10 race “series within a series.”

Central Missouri area Menards stores will offer local race fans the chance to “Save Big Money” by purchasing advance, discounted race tickets to the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 beginning on Monday, August 24. Tickets at participating Menards locations are just $20.

“We are excited to be racing at a new track in an area we have stores,” said Jeff Abbott, Promotions Manager and Spokesperson for Menards. “Missouri is a growing market for Menards, and we know there are a lot of race fans in the area.”

“We’re motivated to bring the ARCA Menards Series to I-44, and to showcase the series to the great race fans in the area,” said Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises. “I-44 is a great little racetrack. It’s a great fit for the ARCA Menards Series cars and we look forward to another great race and being a part of the Sioux Chief Showdown.”

ARCA Racing PR