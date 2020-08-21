Watkins Glen International Announces Partnership with Sony Electronics

Watkins Glen International announced today that Sony Electronics has become the Official Camera of The Glen.

In addition, Sony will have the naming rights and branding to the photographers room in the Media Center and official Sony-WGI photography vests.

“It’s great to add this unique enhancement to the media covering our events, especially with one of the world’s most iconic photography brands in Sony,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “Watkins Glen International is certainly one of the most photogenic facilities in the world with the historic track, Seneca Lake, and we’re proud to showcase that.”

Sony Electronics is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From game and network services to music, pictures, electronics, semiconductors and financial services - Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit www.sony.com.

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, three-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.

