2020 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway Canceled

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, at Martinsville Speedway (Martinsville) has officially been canceled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the Racing Virginia community together to root for their favorite local racers at The Short Track, so we will miss this annual day of competition due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell.

“We value our relationship with Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR,” said Delbert Lee Morgan, CEO/President of ValleyStar Credit Union. “This prestigious late model race has been featured under the lights since 2017 and it is an important event for our community. We support the decision to cancel the race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative that we consider the safety of all spectators, teams and drivers.”

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is scheduled to return to “The Short Track” for the 2021 season. The 2020 race was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.

“NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway will continue to work closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials on a plan to host fans for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race this fall,” said Campbell. “We look forward to a historic weekend of racing as we host the penultimate races of the NASCAR season for the first-time in the 73-year history of Martinsville Speedway.”

Ticketholders for the NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race will be contacted by the Martinsville Ticket Office in the coming days to share ticket options.

Martinsville Speedway PR