Update on NASCAR Fall Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 10-12

When NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway (Richmond) for three days of racing with all three national series on Sept. 10-12, fans will not be in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. America’s Premier Short Track will host the Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race and Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 12, Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race on Friday, Sept. 11, and ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series regular season finale on Thursday, Sept. 10.

NASCAR and Richmond have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials throughout the development of this season’s realigned NASCAR schedule. After careful consideration, NASCAR and Richmond determined the track will host its fall races without fans in attendance to ensure the safety of competitors, staff, and the local community.

“This was a difficult decision, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we believe at this time it is in the best interests of the local community to host races without fans,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We are grateful for the patience and support of our long-time loyal fans in this unprecedented season, but we will unite over race weekend as we tune in to the national broadcasts on NBCSN, FS1, and MRN to watch NASCAR’s best compete in four races over three days at America’s Premier Short Track.”

The road to the 2020 Cup Series championship will lead through Richmond as the Action Track hosts the second race of the first round of the Playoffs for the ninth annual Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 Xfinity Series race will combine with the Cup Playoff race for a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Richmond will host the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:00 p.m. The Gander Trucks will conclude their regular season with a return to America’s Premier Short Track for the first time since 2005 in the ToyotaCare 250 on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:00 p.m.

The fall NASCAR races at Richmond will be televised nationally with the Cup Series and Xfinity Series races on NBCSN and Gander Trucks race on FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ticketholders for the Richmond fall Cup Series and Xfinity Series races will automatically receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase, plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid, in their ticket account no later than Friday, Aug. 28. The 120% event credit can be used to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, a 2021 Cup Series race weekend at Richmond or another 2021 NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability. For additional details or other options, fans can visit richmondraceway.com/assistance .

