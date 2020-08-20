World Wide Technology Raceway partners with Safety-Kleen, Clean Harbors Coronavirus Services

World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and Safety-Kleen Racing, a Clean Harbors Company, today announced the industry leader in sanitation practices and COVID-19 decontamination will be utilized during the speedway’s August 29-30 INDYCAR, NASCAR and ARCA racing weekend. The track, which is operating under the Restore Illinois Guidelines for Outdoor Seated Spectator Events, will rely on Clean Harbors for disinfecting and decontaminating to ensure the comfort and safety of all fans, drivers, crew and personnel for the upcoming events.

“In closely following the Outdoor Seated Spectator Event Guidelines as part of the Restore Illinois plan, we have been working closely with industry experts in multiple areas,” said Chris Blair, World Wide Technology Raceway’s General Manager and Executive Vice President. “Clean Harbors was the obvious choice when selecting this critical aspect of our event production based on our longstanding relationship in environmental services.

“Clean Harbors will play a critical role in the ongoing disinfection of our track in addition to any decontamination needs that arise. In order for our customers, employees and partners to feel as safe as possible, we wanted to work with someone we trusted. We are working with the best in the business.”

Founded in 1980, Clean Harbors has hundreds of locations across the U.S. and is the industry leader in decontamination and hazardous waste disposal. The company has previously responded to swine flu and avian flu epidemics, including the H1N1 outbreak, as well as decontamination efforts around Ground Zero in New York City. Since the coronavirus outbreak, Clean Harbors has deep-cleaned INDYCAR and NHRA-sanctioned tracks, sports arenas, mass transit systems, schools, government buildings, warehouses, retail businesses and a variety of other facilities.

“World Wide Technology Raceway is taking all of the proper steps necessary to produce a clean, safe and comfortable event for race fans,” said Drew Patey, of Safety-Kleen Motorsports. “Their entire track staff has participated in our safety training protocols. They’ve been very cautious in their re-opening plans and they have demonstrated that they are ready to welcome race fans on August 29-30. We are proud that they have selected Safety-Kleen, A Clean Harbors Company, to provide the support for this event.”

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR