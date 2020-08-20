MVSHoFS Marvin Bartholomew 85-Lap Tribute on tap this coming Saturday.Modifieds racing for $2750-to-win

When the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) was introduced this season it was perceived to be an exciting series of races yet no one could have imagined just how popular it has truly blossomed into.



The Series, which pays tribute to past drivers and owners, has thus far produced fantastic fields for the three competing classes that comprises the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks and that ongoing excitement continues this coming Saturday, August 22 with the Marvin Bartholomew 85-lap Tribute. Race time is 6:00 p.m.



Marvin E. "Dutch" Bartholomew of Towamensing Township passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at age 91.



For over a quarter century he successfully owned race cars at both Dorney Park and Mahoning Valley Speedways.



His cars featured a who’s, who of venerable drivers including 1972 Dorney Park champ Jim Kemmerer, Phil Laybourn, Jack Heffelfinger, Tim Parry, Dennis Frey, Ken Dotter, Kevin Kromer, Rickie Dorshimer, Marvin Boger, Jack Jones, Chip Santee and his grandson, Lou Strohl to name but a few.



Although it had been over a decade since he last fielded a car, Bartholomew was still a fixture at Mahoning Valley and regularly attended many off season events too.



This weekend marks race No. 4 of the five race MVSHoFS with the Modifieds battling in an 85-lap feature and paying $2750 to win. The 85 is symbolic of Bartholomew’s most popular car number he campaigned.



The Street Stocks will be engaging in a 30-lap main while the Hobby Stocks will contest in a 25-lapper.



And, heading into this week’s event the point standings for the Series across the three divisions remains very tight and with no indication of easing up.



Austin Kochenash has put together a great string of finishes with a fourth and back-to-back seconds, giving him a slim four point edge over Matt Hirschman who won the past two MVSHoFS races. Lurking closely in line is Eric Beers, Chuck Hossfeld and Bobby Jones.



It’s much of the same closeness in points with the Street Stocks as Jon Moser is only four points ahead of Mark Martini. Both drivers have notched top five runs in the three previous MVSHoFS events. Nipping at their heels is most recent winner Todd Ahner with Johnny Bennett and Eric Kocher tied for fourth.



The Hobby Stockers have come out in amazing numbers which has not only made it a task just qualify but earning points as well.



Jacob Boehm leads the way by two markers over Justin Merkel and seven above Ryan Berger. That trio have also captured wins in each of the first three races. Then comes Trisha Connolly who is only nine pints out of first place while Jesse Bollinger is also a key factor sitting in fifth.



This week’s Hobby Stock winner will not only have the distinction of winning a MVSHoFS race but will also receive a one of kind Marvin Bartholomew replica model of his No. 85 Sportsman Mustang. Additionally there is a $50 Hard Charger Award courtesy of Beau Drobot.



There’s will also some pre-race drama added to the Modified line-up with a “Revenge Draw” for feature starting spots among the top heat finishers.



Throughout the MVSHoFS each driver will be given 50-showup points that will be applied to their regular season tally as well the separate points that go towards the Series championship.



All drivers will drop their worse finish after this coming weekend to make things more appealing heading into the finale on October 3. Drivers must race in all five shows in order to be eligible for the point payout.



The point fund breakdown is as follows: $1500, $1000 and $500 to the top three in Modifieds. $1000, $600 and $400 for the Street Stocks and $500, $300 and $200 for the Hobby Stocks. The entry fee is $25, $20 and $15 for the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks respectively.



Also on Saturday’s slate will be the Pro 4s and the E. Schneider & Sons Inc., Scrap Metal of Allentown Rookie Hobby Stocks.



Pit gates open at 11:00 am. From noon to 3:00 pm will be early paid practice ($25 per car). 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. is driver sign-ins. Hot laps get underway starting at 3:30 p.m. with the first set to roll out at 6:00 p.m.



Grandstand gates open at 3:00 p.m. Adult admission is $20. $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free.



MVS PR