Perris Auto Speedway mourns the passing of its first announcer Bruce Flanders

Promoter Don Kazarian and the staff at Perris Auto Speedway are saddened by the passing of the track’s first announcer, Bruce Flanders. The legendary mic man passed away last Friday at the age of 75 after a long battle with COPD.

Flanders baritone voice and quick wit had been a staple on the Southern California racing scene for nearly a half-century. A jack of all trades, when it came to motorsports announcing, the Vietnam War veteran was popular to Speedway Motorcycle, Sprint Car, Stock Car, and Indy Car fans not only in So Cal, but also around the country. His longest continuous gig was the Long Beach Grand Prix. He took over the announcing duties there in 1978 and announced every LBGP since. His work there was rewarded in 2016 when he became a member of the Motorsports Walk of Fame in Long Beach.

“Bruce Flanders was our announcer the first three years at Perris Auto Speedway,” said a subdued Kazarian. “He was a pleasure to work with and he was a complete pro. Like everywhere else before and every place he announced after, the fans loved him. He never missed a beat and his quick wit and extreme knowledge of racing made him one of a kind. Most of all, he was a great guy. He was the same on and off the microphone. Just a genuinely nice person with a tremendous sense of humor. Everyone at Perris Auto Speedway is saddened by his passing and we send thoughts and prayers to his children Megan and Michael.”

While many know Flanders as an announcer, many do not know that he was also a racer. He raced Speedway Motorcycles on the Southern California circuit. And in his late 20’s, he set a land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats when he went 141.703 on a production motorcycle. He also hot lapped a Sprint Car at Ascot.

“Bruce was the greatest motorsports announcer of all-time,” current Perris Auto Speedway announcer Scott Daloisio said. “A lot of people try to imitate him, but nobody has or ever will equal him. He was just too good. In addition to being a great announcer, he was also a great man. Bruce was always willing to help up and coming announcers hone their craft. When I was transitioning from a race photographer to an announcer, he was my mentor. He answered all my questions and offered advice. The same with longtime Costa Mesa Speedway announcer Terry Clanton and many others. He wanted to help all of us. A lot of the other guys would not give you the time of the day, but Bruce was different. He cared.”

To keep up with all the latest Perris Auto Speedway news, photos, gossip and receive special offers, please use the following links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank its corporate partners for the 2019 season. Ahern Equipment Rentals, All Coast Construction, Battery Systems, Budweiser, Bud’s Tire Pro, Chris’ Hauling, City of Perris, Communication Innovations, Daytona Boat & RV Storage, Ed Moore Bullet Proof Driveshaft, Flowdynamics, HD Industries, Hoosier Tires, Inland Rigging, Living Water’s Hospice, LKQ Pick Your Part, Luke’s Transmission, Moose Racing, Pepsi-Cola, Pole Position, PrintItNow.com, Rainbow Bolt & Supply, Rugged Radios, Shaver Specialties, Square H, Sunoco Race Fuels, Trench Shoring, Upland Rock, Varner Construction and Vista Paint.

Video and DVD productions of all racing sprint cars events at Perris Auto Speedway are available from Loudpedal Productions. For more information on these productions you can contact them by calling (805) 844-3854, E-mailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or you can visit the website LoudPedal Productions.

DVD’s of all the PASSCAR/IMCA racing and Nights of Destruction at The PAS are available from Fourvideos. For more information call (714) 225-9500.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. is the only authorized Internet address to issue official media news released from The Perris Auto Speedway or Oval Entertainment.

PAS PR