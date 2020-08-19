Eldora adds $50,000 to win "Governors Reign" on September 22 & 23

Eldora Speedway officials, in concert with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, have announced an addition to Eldora’s 2020 calendar.

A new event – the “Governors Reign” – is scheduled for Tuesday, September 22nd and Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanctioned by the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), the event is expected to attract several of the nation’s top stars from the 410-cubic inch-powered winged-sprint car division.

FloRacing, the official livestream partner of Eldora Speedway and the All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), will livestream both nights on FloRacing.com and via the FloSports app iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

The champion of Wednesday’s “Governors Reign” will earn $50,000 while feature race starters are guaranteed a minimum of $1,500 from a posted purse similar to that paid at the Kings Royal just a few years ago. The preliminary feature on Tuesday night will pay a national series standard $10,000-to-win and $800-to-start. All non-qualifiers will be paid tow money.

The production teams from Eldora Speedway, DirtonDirt, and FloRacing will once again collaborate to produce the livestream production. Fans watching at home on their favorite device will hear the action called just as it is called from Eldora’s public address system. A large-scale best-in-class event production, complete with multiple-camera angles, instant replays and live scoring is planned as the group endeavors to give fans an experience similar to what they see on Eldora’s giant turn two video board.

In addition to all of FloRacing’s motorsports offerings, subscribers also receive complete access to the entire FloSports network of verticals ranging from cycling, wrestling, football, baseball, softball, grappling and more. Best of all, subscribers can watch the races across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

In accordance with current Ohio Department of Health orders, the total number of participants is expected to be limited to 48 cars. Competitor-based auto racing is an approved activity in the State of Ohio.

Eldora and ASCoC officials will communicate updated event and entry information to competitors as it is finalized, on www.EldoraSpeedway.com , the team portal on www.AllStarSprint.com and via the official Eldora and ASCoC social channels.

Eldora’s “When We Know, You’ll Know” policy for communicating information about the status of scheduled, postponed, and rescheduled events remains in effect. Updates are posted on www.EldoraSpeedway.com , directly to the patron accounts of fans who have purchased ticket and campsites, the Eldora Speedway email newsletter, and to the official Eldora Speedway accounts on social channels Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Eldora Speedway PR