August 29th Race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Cancelled

City of Nashville Mayor John Cooper has directed officials of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway to cancel the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Heroes 100 scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2020. The event was to feature the second appearance of the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour in 2020 with a first-time appearance of the Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series and Local Racing.

The event will not be rescheduled at Nashville. Fans who purchased tickets to the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Heroes 100 on August 29th will receive a full refund.

Champion Racing Association officials are in discussions with a potential replacement venue for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour race. A decision will be made soon.

In a press conference on Tuesday, August 18th, Mayor John Cooper spoke of his disapproval of ‘in person attendance for professional sports’. Cooper stated, “We must take a cautious approach, recognizing we cannot predict our COVID-19 metrics further into the fall sports season.” The Mayor went on to say, “We cannot add any risk from potential super spreader events.”

Public safety remains a top priority for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Speedway Officials, in collaboration with the Metro Nashville Health Department, have established racing events in 2020 to be a pilot program to reopening spectator sporting in the City of Nashville. Three racing events have been conducted thus far to the satisfaction of public health officials. Now, Mayor John Cooper has instructed an immediate pause of racing with fans at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

The next race scheduled at the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is Local Racing on Saturday, September 12th.

Nashville Fairground Speedway PR