Country music star Matt Stell, actress Malin Akerman among pre-race dignitaries for Dover International Speedway’s Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend

Matt Stell, a chart-topping country music star, will sing a virtual version of the national anthem prior to the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Aug. 23, the final event of Dover International Speedway’s huge six-race, three-day NASCAR weekend on Aug. 21-23.

Before the Saturday, Aug. 22 “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race, actress Malin Akerman, star of Netflix’s THE SLEEPOVER, will serve as the race’s grand marshal, giving America’s best drivers the command to start their engines.

An Arkansas native, Stell reached the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his 2019 single “Prayed For You,” a multi-week No. 1 Platinum certified hit and featured on his Everywhere But On EP, also the title of his Top 15 and climbing current single. Co-written by Stell, “Prayed For You” has accumulated more than 270 million streams.

Stell has performed on TV programs such as “Good Morning America” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019, and his Give A Damn Foundation raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Doctors Without Borders and the Humane Society.

Directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3), THE SLEEPOVER is a family adventure-comedy about Clancy (Sadie Stanley) and her kid brother Kevin (Maxwell Simkins), who discover that their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom Margot (Malin Akerman) is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program. When both their mom and dad (Ken Marino) are kidnapped and forced to pull one last job with an ex-flame of Margot’s (Joe Manganiello), the siblings must team up to rescue their parents over the course of one action-packed night that they’ll never forget.

Akerman has also starred in films such as “Final Girls,” “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” and “Rampage,” as well as hit TV shows such as “Entourage” and “Billions.”

The Stell and Akerman appearances are just some of the many pre-race dignitaries scheduled for the Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend.

FRIDAY, AUG. 21

“General Tire 125”

ARCA Menards Pro Series East

Grand Marshal: Fast Eddie Tire Pros, Representing General Tire

Invocation: Chaplain Meagan Davis, 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base

National Anthem: Airman First Class Dani Taylor, 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base

“KDI Office Technology 200”

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

Grand Marshal: Adam Robinson, Representing KDI Office Technology & partner, Widener University

Invocation: Second Lt. Patrick E. McDuff, 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base

National Anthem: Staff Sgt. Kristian Cadalin, 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base

Honorary Starter: Chris Manganelli, Rommel Harley-Davidson, Smyrna, Del.

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

“Drydene 200”

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Grand Marshal: Army Col. Lou Finelli, Director, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, Dover Air Force Base

Invocation: Second Lt. Muluken T. Zewdie, 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base

National Anthem: Airman First Class Dani Taylor, 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base

“Drydene 311”

NASCAR Cup Series

Grand Marshal: Malin Akerman, star of Netflix’s “The Sleepover”

Invocation: Chaplain Andre Davis, 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base

National Anthem: Senior Airman Brianna Cooper, 512th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

“Drydene 200”

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Grand Marshal: Col. Matt Jones, Commander, 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base

Invocation: Chaplain Anthony Giamello, 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

National Anthem: Spec. Gabrielle Chuke, 287th Army Band, Delaware Air National Guard

“Drydene 311”

NASCAR Cup Series

Grand Marshal: Dave Klinger, President, Drydene Performance Products

Invocation: Chaplain Capt. Jonathan Dawson, 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base

National Anthem: Matt Stell, country music star

The Aug. 21-23 weekend is believed to be the first time in NASCAR history that one track will host six points-paying events across one weekend of racing. It includes the “Drydene Doubleheader Weekend” on Aug. 22-23, featuring a NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader each day, with all four races on NBCSN.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race begins at 2 p.m., followed by the “KDI Office Technology 200” NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at 5 p.m. (FS1).

On Saturday, Aug. 22, the “Drydene 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes the green flag at 12:30 p.m., followed by the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race at 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 23, the “Drydene 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series race begins at 1 p.m., followed by the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race at 4 p.m.

The Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend at Dover International Speedway will take place without fans due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Follow Speedway news and updates on DoverSpeedway.com and keep track of Dover’s latest announcements via social media at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile. For ticket information call (800) 441-RACE.

Dover Motorsports PR