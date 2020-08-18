Cook Out Named the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway (Darlington) and Cook Out announce a partnership to bring one of the fastest growing family-owned restaurant chains to The Lady in Black. Cook Out is now the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington Raceway, and will hold exclusive promotional rights to the track Too Tough To Tame.

“Cook Out has been serving fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and shakes to NASCAR fans across the south for over 30 years, so we are proud to welcome them as a new partner at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to Cook Out helping fire up the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with the iconic Southern 500 at the track Too Tough To Tame.”

Cook Out will have a substantial presence with at-track signage for the upcoming Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington. The brand will have a trackside billboard, four track wall locations, front stretch asphalt logo, and Turn 3 apron asphalt logo. As part of the partnership, Cook Out will have additional sponsorship rights with Darlington for point-of-sale, advertising collateral, in-market promotions, consumer sweepstakes, and integrated digital campaigns.

Since opening its first restaurant in Greensboro, N.C. in 1989, Cook Out has been known for its fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and shakes and Coca-Cola as part of the “best combos in town.” The family-owned restaurant chain has since grown to over 250 locations across 10 states (Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia).

