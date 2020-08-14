Ally announced as new presenting sponsor of Monster Monument at Victory Plaza and Monster Bridge at Dover International Speedway

Two of Dover International Speedway’s most recognizable attractions have a new sponsor, track officials announced today.

Ally, a leading digital financial-services company and the primary sponsor of 11-time Monster Mile winner and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, will be the presenting sponsor of the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza and the Monster Bridge suite complex overlooking Turn 3. Earlier this week, the No. 48 Ally car was installed into the waiting hand of the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally.

“I can’t think of a better situation for my final year than going to the Monster Mile and having Miles stand up front, holding that 48 car,” Johnson said. “It’s my favorite track. Ally and Hendrick Motorsports are doing amazing things together. To go [to Dover] and hopefully win the race and experience the ultimate of highs would be really special.”

Johnson, who is in the midst of his final full-time NASCAR Cup Series season, will race in the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series races on Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23 as part of the “Drydene Doubleheader Weekend,” featuring back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series races as he attempts to add to his record Dover victory total.

To celebrate its sponsorship of the Ally Monster Bridge, a special sweepstakes was conducted earlier this year to grant VIP access to one winner and their guest for Dover’s 2021 NASCAR weekend. Out of thousands of unique entries in the online contest, Madisyn S. of Jackson, Michigan, was selected as the winner earlier this month. The prize package includes two seats in the Ally Monster Bridge, two garage and pit passes, two Racing Electronics scanners and/or Fan Vision rentals, a $1,500 travel gift card and a three-night stay at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino.

“The Monster Monument and Monster Bridge are two of the most iconic attractions in all of motorsports. Ally’s support brings them into focus even more,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “The positive response to Ally’s online contest was tremendous and is a very exciting start as we look to the future of building our relationship with a company that truly does live by their motto of ‘do it right.’ Together we will be ready to host our Aug. 21-23 race weekend and prepare to welcome fans back to the track in 2021.”

Dedicated in 2008, the Monster Monument in Victory Plaza, presented by Ally, stands 46-feet tall and holds a full-scale stock car in the monster’s right hand, which now features the No. 48 Ally car driven by Johnson. The base of the monument pays tribute to every race winner at Dover International Speedway and features larger dedications to legendary drivers who are recognized for their special accomplishments earned on the world’s fastest one-mile oval. In just more than a decade, the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza presented by Ally has become the unmistakable symbol for Dover International Speedway throughout the sports and entertainment landscape.

Opened in 2004, USA Today has called the Ally Monster Bridge the best seats in NASCAR. Sitting 29 feet above the entrance to Turn 3, Dover International Speedway’s Ally Monster Bridge offers “The Most Exciting Seat in Sports” to NASCAR fans. Several of the 56 seats are autographed by past Dover winners, including Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Matt Kenseth, Mark Martin, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

“As cool as it was to see the Ally brand and colors debut on the virtual Monster Bridge earlier this season for iRacing competition, we’re thrilled to have an even bigger presence as live racing returns to an iconic track where Jimmie has enjoyed so much success,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s chief marketing and public relations officer.

The Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend includes the “Drydene Doubleheader Weekend” on Aug. 22-23, featuring a NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader each day, with all four races on NBCSN.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, the “Drydene 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes the green flag at 12:30 p.m., followed by the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race at 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 23, the “Drydene 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series race begins at 1 p.m., followed by the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race at 4 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race begins at 2 p.m., followed by the “KDI Office Technology 200” NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at 5 p.m. (FS1).

Dover Motorsports PR