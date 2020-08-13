Richmond Raceway Partners with Virginia Tourism Corporation on NASCAR Xfinity Series Entitlement for Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announce a partnership on the entitlement for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 12. The official name of the race will be the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250.

“As NASCAR racing returns to the Capital City, we are proud to expand our long-time partnership with the Virginia Tourism Corporation for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with Rita McClenny and the VTC team to support their mission to promote and develop tourism in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 Xfinity Series race will combine with the Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race for a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2:30 p.m. The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 will be broadcast on NBCSN. The race will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Richmond Raceway is a major attraction for both visitors and Virginians alike, and we are proud to add our support for the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We’re excited to celebrate at such an iconic track and looking forward to fans discovering for themselves why Virginia is the destination for racing.”

